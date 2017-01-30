Pittsburgh-area universities reach out to international students, staff in wake of Trump travel ban

The Pittsburgh area's largest universities are condemning President Donald Trump's ban on admitting visitors from seven predominantly-Muslim countries and are reaching out to international students and staff.

Trump on Friday issued an executive order banning entry of travelers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syrian and Yemen pending at least a 90-day review of “vetting” procedures. Though administration officials have since backtracked or been blocked by courts on parts of the order, it led some travelers with previously approved visas and green cards to be held at airports or even sent back.

Over the weekend, the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon, Duquesne and Penn State all put out statements condemning the ban and affirming their support for their international students.

Carnegie Mellon University President Subra Suresh emphasized his own experience as an immigrant — and industrialist Andrew Carnegie's past as an immigrant from Scotland — in a statement to faculty, staff and students Monday.

“Tens of thousands of foreign-born students, researchers, scholars, innovators and faculty members across the country, including many at CMU, do pioneering work at the cutting-edge of science, technology and artistic creativity. The point is clear: our very prosperity and security as a nation, and thus our freedom, depend in part on the people who come to this country from around the world,” Suresh wrote.

Carnegie Mellon University established a web page within its Office of International Education dedicated to the executive orders, and sent an email Saturday evening to all its students who were born in or citizens of the seven countries urging them to avoid leaving the U.S.

“If you are a national of one of these countries, you cannot re‐enter the U.S., EVEN IF YOU HAVE A VALID VISA, for at least the next 90 days. ...we advise that you not depart the U.S. while this order is in effect,” wrote Linda Gentile, director of the office. “We hope that this temporary bar is truly temporary and that we will be able to send you that positive news in the not too distant future.”

“I am deeply troubled by this executive action. I join others in the academic world who are condemning this executive order and calling for a sensible immigration policy that protects national security without discriminating against individuals and without incurring potential and profound harm to our nation's system of higher education,” wrote University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Patrick Gallagher on Saturday.

“As a Catholic, Spiritan institution with a long history of supporting the needs of the underserved including refugees and immigrants — not just in Pittsburgh but within our global community — we support a reasonable approach to immigration that is not based upon fear or hate, does not discriminate and does not cause harm to individuals, families or employers,” wrote Duquesne University President Ken Gormley in a statement Monday morning.

Carnegie Mellon and Duquesne have both announced that they would hold campus-wide discussions or support groups regarding the travel ban in the coming weeks.

Penn State President Eric J. Barron also urged non-U.S. students and their families to avoid leaving the country, and even advised international students, faculty and scholars to carry documents proving their legal status when traveling within the U.S.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.