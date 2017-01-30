Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Third suspect arrested in Ben Avon shooting
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, 9:03 p.m.
Gregg Scholze, Kayla Naper, and John Pignanelli, arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kyle Stauber of Ben Avon

Allegheny County Police on Monday arrested a third person in connection to Friday's shooting death of an 18-year-old Ben Avon man.

John Pignanelli, 25, of Ben Avon Heights faces charges of homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery. He is scheduled to appear before Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey A. Manning for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 10.

Two other suspects were arrested on Friday. Gregg Scholze, 19, of West View was charged with homicide, robbery, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person. Scholze's girlfriend, Kayla Naper, 19, of West View was charged with homicide, robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Naper told police she drove Scholze and two more men to Kyle Stauber's house in Ben Avon Thursday night because of a dispute over a marijuana bong they believed belonged to Naper.

After entering “unannounced and uninvited,” the intruders told the group they were being robbed and to empty their pockets, a criminal complaint filed Friday said. The intruders reportedly took off with a Sony PS4 console, controllers and games; three glass bongs and pipes; a wallet; a cell phone; and two packs of cigarettes.

Stauber, 18, was struck by bullets in the head and body after chasing after the intruders and their car with a baseball bat, according to the complaint.

At 12:09 a.m., Avalon police Officer Craig Canella arrived to find Kyle Stauber lying on the ground in a muddy lot several hundred feet from the house. Stauber was alert enough to tell police that he knew who shot him, identifying Scholze, the complaint said.

A doctor pronounced Stauber dead at 1:25 a.m. at Allegheny General Hospital.

Police said they found in the West View house where they arrested Scholze and Naper several of the stolen items, including a wallet, and men's clothing with red-brown stains.

Scholze and Naper are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Feb. 8.

