Knoxville woman convicted of North Braddock murder
A Knoxville teen woman convicted Monday of second degree murder in the shooting death of a North Braddock man in September.
Destiny Walker, 18 according to court records, was convicted of the murder charge as well as robbery and conspiracy following a non jury trial in front of Judge Cashman.
Police said Walker and Jordan Johnson, 19 according to court records, of North Braddock went to a Ridge Avenue apartment in North Braddock intending to rob Harry Vaughn, 60. Someone in the apartment screamed when the teens entered through an unlocked screen door with T-shirts or bandanas covering their faces. According to police, Vaughn emerged from a bathroom when he heard the commotion, tried to wrestle a gun from one teen, and was shot during the struggle.
Johnson and Walker told police they plotted the robbery through Facebook Instant Messenger and video chats, according to the complaint.
Walker's sentencing is set for April 27.