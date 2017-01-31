Pittsburgh set to settle lawsuit against 4 officers accused of helping friend in custody dispute

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh is prepared to pay two women $5,000 apiece to settle a federal lawsuit alleging four city police officers wrongly arrested them in 2013 during a child custody dispute.

Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday introduced legislation that would approve the settlement with Danielle McKay and Bridget Hensel, both of Brookline.

“This is in the best interest of the city because it avoids costly litigation,” city Solicitor Lourdes Sanchez Ridge said.

The women allege in the lawsuit that McKay's estranged husband, Anthony, threatened via text messages on June 9, 2013, to have Hensel jailed because she wouldn't allow him to speak with his son, who was visiting Hensel. Danielle and Anthony McKay are separated, and she has custody of their son, according to the lawsuit. Hensel and her husband are Danielle McKay's neighbors.

The lawsuit describes Anthony McKay as a “bounty hunter” and said he is friends with Officers Peter Bechtold, Scott Bobak, David Sisak and David Spinneweber.

The four officers went to Hensel's home on the same day at the request of Anthony McKay and charged the women with interfering with custody of the boy, according to the lawsuit.

McKay and Hensel spent the night in the Allegheny County Jail.

Charges against them were later dismissed and police charged Anthony McKay with making terroristic threats, the lawsuit says. The women said they were falsely arrested and prosecuted and that the officers deprived them of their rights.

Robert Swartzwelder, president of Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Lodge No. 1, could not be reached for comment.

Attorney Bryan Campbell, who represents the FOP, declined comment.

Anthony McKay is not represented by an attorney, according to a federal court docket, and could not be reached for comment. Attorney William F. Goodrich, who represents the women, did not return a phone call.