PWSA issues boil water advisory for 100,000 customers

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has issued a flush and boil water advisory for about 100,000 of its customers in the central and eastern sections of the city, the authority said Tuesday afternoon in a news release.

The temporary advisory was issued to 100,000 customers after tests taken near the Highland Park drinking water filtration plant showed levels of chlorine exceeded state standards for treated drinking water, according to an order from the state's Department of Environmental Protection to PWSA.

The DEP issued the order to PWSA Tuesday, stating that tests it received Monday show the water agency was in violation of the state's Safe Drinking Water Act.

PWSA is ordered to sample chlorine levels at five locations at the Highland Park Reservoir and the Highland Pump Station every four hours until the DEP says the advisory can be lifted, the order says.

The advisory applies to residents in the following neighborhoods: Bedford Dwelling, Bloomfield, Bluff, Crawford, East Liberty, Friendship, Glenwood, Greenfield, Highland Park, Hill District, Homewood, Larimer, Lawrenceville, Lincoln-Lemington, Morningside, Oakland, Point Breeze, Polish Hill, Regent Square, Shadyside, Stanton Heights, Squirrel Hill, Swisshelm Park and Terrace Village.

Customers in the affected area should run water for at least one minute, then boil water for one minute and let it cool down before using it to drink, make ice, wash dishes, brush teeth or prepare food, the PWSA release said.

PWSA customer service representatives are available until 9 p.m. Tuesday at 412-255-2423.

