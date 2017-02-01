Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
List of Pittsburgh school closed due to water advisory

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 7:12 a.m.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Due to a flush and boil water advisory issued by the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority for areas of the city, the following 22 Pittsburgh schools and two early childhood centers are closed on Wednesday.

* Pittsburgh Allderdice

* Pittsburgh Arsenal PreK-5

* Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8

* Pittsburgh Dilworth

* Pittsburgh Faison

* Pittsburgh Fulton

* Pittsburgh Liberty

* Pittsburgh Lincoln

* Pittsburgh Linden

* Pittsburgh Greenfield

* Pittsburgh Miller

* Pittsburgh Minadeo

* Pittsburgh Milliones

* Pittsburgh Montessori

* Pittsburgh Obama

* Pittsburgh Peabody/Obama Early Childhood Center

* Pittsburgh Science and Technology

* Pittsburgh Frick Early Childhood Center

* Pittsburgh Sterrett

* Pittsburgh Sunnyside

* Pittsburgh Westinghouse

* Pittsburgh Weil

* Pittsburgh Woolslair

In addition to the 24 school closures, the City Connections East program is also closed.

