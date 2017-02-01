Pitt student hospitalized in fall or leap from dorm window

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

City and University of Pittsburgh police are trying to determine whether a student fell or jumped from a seventh floor dormitory window.

Authorities aren't identifying the student, though friends have said he is an 18-year-old freshman member of the wrestling team.

City police spokeswoman Sonya Toler says the student “fell or jumped” from the window.

The university says in a statement that the student was found injured by campus police early Saturday outside Sutherland Hall.

Among other things, police are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol contributed to the incident.

The student was being treated at UPMC Presbyterian hospital where Toler says he was critical before being upgraded to stable condition.

The dorm houses more than 700 male and female students, mostly freshmen.