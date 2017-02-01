Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Three Pittsburgh residents accused of trafficking cocaine
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 12:39 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Three Pittsburgh residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges they ran a cocaine trafficking ring, acting U.S. Attorney Soo C. Song said Wednesday.

The three-count indictment charges Richard Stuart Wright, 74, and his wife, Michele Lynn Connell, 47, both of Beechview, and Walter John Amman III, 66, of Brookline. All are charged with possession with intent to distribute, conspiring to distribute and conspiring to commit money laundering.

Song said in a statement that several controlled purchases led federal agents to secure search warrants for the homes of all three, as well as a storage garage near Wright's home, bank accounts and safety deposit boxes.

Police found more than five kilograms of cocaine — some converted to crack — along with more than $600,000 in cash, numerous guns, vehicles and Harley Davidson motorcycles, and drug packaging materials, Song said.

Prepackaged cocaine was found in a fireman's jacket with Amman's name, and the packages were color-coded by weight and content, according to the release.

Song said federal agents have filed documents seeking to forfeit Wright's Daytona Beach home, alleging it was purchased with laundered money.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.

