Pittsburgh police officers who fatally shot Larimer homeowner return to job

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two Pittsburgh police officers who shot and killed a Larimer homeowner 10 days ago returned to work Tuesday even as the investigation into the shooting continues.

The Zone 5 officers accidentally shot Christopher Thompkins, 57, while they responded to a burglary call at Thompkins' home on Finley Street, officials have said. The officers said someone in the home began shooting and they returned fire, killing Thompkins.

The officers — police have declined to identify them — had been on administrative leave since the Jan. 22 incident.

Officials said last week they have interviewed the officers, and they are reviewing video and audio recordings of the shooting, including video from a camera on Thompkins' front porch.

All evidence will be turned over to the Allegheny County District Attorney's office, which makes the final decision on criminal charges, officials said.

The officers arrived at Thompkins' home shortly before 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a break-in. They reported hearing shots and seeing a man walking downstairs toward the front door where they were standing. They said the man was firing in their direction.

Brenda Thompkins told the Tribune-Review that her ex-husband (the two had reunited) was shooting at the intruder.

Brian Jeter-Clark, 23, was later arrested and charged with criminal trespass. Thompkins was pronounced dead at the scene.