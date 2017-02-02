Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

May primary nominating petitions available Tuesday in Allegheny County
Theresa Clift | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 3:18 p.m.

Nominating petitions for elected offices that will appear on the May 18 municipal primary ballot, except statewide judicial and Court of Common Pleas races, will be available Tuesday, according to an Allegheny County news release.

Petitions will be available in the Elections Division in Room 601 of the County Office Building, 542 Forbes Ave., Downtown. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For questions or more information, call 412-350-4528.

Candidates for statewide judicial and Court of Common Pleas races can get petitions by contacting the Commonwealth's Bureau of Commissions, Elections and Legislation at 717-787-5280 or by going to www.dos.state.pa.us/bcel , the release said.

Petitions issued by the Elections Division in prior years can't be used for this year's cycle because of changes in the state election code.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.

