There's still time to comment on blood lead testing proposal in Allegheny County

Allegheny County residents who want to weigh in on a proposal that would require blood lead testing for all young children can do so until March 2.

The proposal, which the Board of Health will consider, requires all young children in the county to undergo blood testing for lead at 9 to 12 months and again at 2 years of age, as the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends.

Public comments can be emailed to PublicHealthComment@AlleghenyCounty.us or mailed to: “Attn: Mandatory Blood Lead Level Testing Comments, Allegheny County Health Department, 542 Fourth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219.”

All comments must include first and last name and a complete mailing address.

Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. March 2.

The Health Department would receive the blood test results from county schools when children enroll in kindergarten.

The legislation would go into effect Jan. 1 and apply to children who are the ages for testing at that time.

Children would be exempt from testing if a doctor says it might be detrimental to the child's health or if a parent or guardian objects on religious or moral grounds, the legislation says.

The full draft proposal can be viewed here.

