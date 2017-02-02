Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Ex-Aliquippa High School and Seton Hall basketball star guilty of bank robbery

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 2:00 p.m.
In this March 7, 2012, file photo, Seton Hall's Herb Pope reacts after making a 3-pointer in the first half during a second-round NCAA college basketball game against Louisville at the Big East tournament in New York. Pope, a western Pennsylvania high school basketball prospect who later starred at Seton Hall, pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, to robbing a bank last February. Because he pleaded guilty to brandishing a gun during the heist, Pope's attorney says he'll likely face more than nine years in federal prison.

A western Pennsylvania high school basketball prospect who later starred at Seton Hall, has pleaded guilty to robbing a bank last year.

Twenty-eight-year-old Herb Pope Jr. on Thursday pleaded guilty to helping rob Sewickley Savings Bank last February.

Because he pleaded guilty to brandishing a gun during the heist, he'll get at least seven years in prison tacked onto whatever sentence a federal judge gives him for the robbery. His defense attorney, Stephen Misko, says he expects that to be about 2½ years, meaning Pope faces nearly 10 years in prison when he's sentenced May 19.

Pope starred at Aliquippa Junior-Senior High School then Seton Hall before graduating in 2013.

Pope's once-promising hopes for a professional career have been marred by legal troubles, including drunken driving and weapons arrests.

