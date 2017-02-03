One arrested in Homewood after shots fired

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An argument between a jitney driver and a Rankin man in Homewood early Friday morning led to a spate of gunshots and left the Rankin man in jail, according to police.

The incident began about 1 a.m. when officers responded to a Shot Spotter call near the intersection of North Lang and Hamilton avenues, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer.

Investigators said the 38-year-old jitney driver was waiting in his car on Brushton Avenue when he picked up Dominic Sharif James, 25, who requested a ride to North Murtland Street.

Schaffer said James went inside a home on North Murtland, came back out, and requested a ride to East Pittsburgh. When the jitney driver asked for money before driving, the two fought, and James pulled a gun from his pants and tried to pistol whip the jitney driver, Schaffer said.

The driver blocked the blows, but James began shooting at him, Schaffer said. Both took off in opposite directions, and the driver returned to his vehicle a few minutes later where he was met by paramedics.

He was uninjured, Schaffer said.

As officers searched for James, they received a Shot Spotter alert for a shots fired in nearby Durango Alley, according to police. Officers found James in the alley, and he was arrested after he attempted to flee and was Tased by police, Schaffer said.

James had on him several stamp bags, a bag of crack and two cell phones, Schaffer said, and the gun was found next to a parked car on Kelly Street.

James is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and drug and firearm violations.