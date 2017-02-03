Three arrested in stolen vehicle in Hill District

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police arrested three teenagers Thursday night in Pittsburgh's Hill District when they were caught driving a stolen Jeep, according to police.

An officer was on patrol in the area shortly before 9 p.m. when they observed a Jeep Patriot they knew to be stolen turn from Centre Avenue onto Francis Street, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer. A woman in Hazelwood was carjacked at gunpoint Jan. 24.

The Jeep began to pull over but then immediately sped off, prompting the officers to activate his lights and siren and give chase, Schaffer said.

More officers joined the pursuit, and the three teens in the stolen Jeep eventually bailed out near an alley on Rose Street, Schaffer said. The driver – Alonzo Williams, 18, of Penn Hills – was arrested a few minutes later after a short chase.

About a minute later, police detained homeless 16-year-old Dorian Williams, Schaffer said. He was in possession of several stamp bags as well as Xanax. Schaffer said police determined he committed the Jan. 24 carjacking in Hazelwood.

Police found the third teen, Jeremy Sowell, 18, of Hazellwood, shortly after 9 p.m., Schaffer said. He is charged with escape.

Alonzo Williams is charged with fleeing police, escape, reckless driving and traffic violations. Dorian Williams is charged as an adult with possession of a controlled substance, robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle and escape.