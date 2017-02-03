Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

VisitPittsburgh renews bid to increase hotel tax to attract sporting events
Tom Fontaine | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Cars pass the William Penn Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh's tourism agency is resuming efforts to create a nonprofit commission to attract more major sporting events to the region.

VisitPittsburgh's effort relies on boosting Allegheny County's hotel tax by 1.25 percentage points in a move that would generate $1.4 million a year for the proposed Pittsburgh Sports Commission, along with another $4.6 million annually for other initiatives.

“Anything that can continue the region's momentum with bringing more conventions and, in this case, events revolving around sports is a good thing,” Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said.

VisitPittsburgh CEO Craig Davis said he plans to spend three days in Harrisburg next week lobbying state lawmakers to pass legislation that allows a hotel tax increase of up to 2 percentage points — even though VisitPittsburgh isn't looking to raise the tax that much at first. Davis said the proposal is backed by the Greater Pittsburgh Hotel Association.

Davis said similar legislation was proposed during the last legislative session, but it stalled. He said he's confident that it will get more traction this time.

The county's hotel tax is 7 percent, and hotel guests also pay a 6 percent state sales tax and 1 percent Regional Asset District tax.

Money from the hotel tax pays for most of VisitPittsburgh's annual operating budget of about $11.7 million.

The proposed tax increase would boost the average price of a hotel room in Pittsburgh from $118.71 a night to $120.19 a night, VisitPittsburgh said.

Davis said it could spur tens of millions of dollars in new economic activity.

For example, Davis pointed to the NCAA women's basketball Final Four, which VisitPittsburgh and other groups unsuccessfully lobbied for a few years ago. He said it costs an estimated $3 million a year to stage but has an economic impact of $20 million.

The Sports Commission's sole purpose would be to attract sporting events, freeing up VisitPittsburgh to focus on its core business of attracting and providing space for conventions hosted by national associations and other groups. The commission would operate independently of VisitPittsburgh and be run by a staff and a board of directors.

In addition to money for the sports commission, the hotel tax increase also would generate $1.6 million annually to attract more conventions, $1.1 million annually for David L. Lawrence Convention Center improvements and $1.1 million annually to upgrade parks and sports facilities so they are “tournament-level ready” for amateur events, among other things, VisitPittsburgh said.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7847 or tfontaine@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.