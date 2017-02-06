Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

CMU student who sold Android-infecting software faces fed sentencing

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, 8:42 a.m.
James Knox | Trib Total Media
Morgan Culbertson — accompanied by his father, Robert F. Culbertson III — makes his way into the Federal Courthouse, Downtown, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015, to plead guilty for his alleged involvement in the Darkode investigation.

A Carnegie Mellon University student who pleaded guilty to developing and selling malicious software that allowed others to remotely control Google Android smartphones faces sentencing before a federal judge in Pittsburgh.

Morgan Culbertson pleaded guilty in August 2015 to conspiracy for his role in the malware distribution, which enabled those who bought the software to use the phones' cameras to spy on their owners.

Culbertson is one of 12 people living in the United States who were charged by federal prosecutors in the takedown of the Darkode.com cybercriminal marketplace in July.

The online forum was a place where authorities say computer hackers bought and sold malicious software, and otherwise advertised for help in schemes designed to infect computers and cellphones with software that could cripple or illegally control the devices.

His sentencing is Monday.

