Pittsburgh Mayor Peduto makes staffing changes, 4 new positions

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's office on Monday announced 10 staffing changes designed to better reflect job duties or make departments operate more efficiently.

Peduto spokesman Tim McNulty said some of the changes were made to replace employees who have been promoted or moved to other jobs outside of city government.

Four employees are moving into newly created positions.

The changes are included in Pittsburgh's 2017 operating budget, which totals $539 million and was approved by City Council in December:

• McNulty, 47, former communications manager, will serve as communications director at a salary of $89,122. He said new duties include overseeing the office's web page, social media outlets and communications with city departments and government agencies.

• Alexis Vargas, 31, replaces Betty Cruz as manager of special initiatives in the Bureau of Neighborhood Empowerment. Her salary is $67,220. A native of Bolivia, Vargas is fluent in English, Spanish and basic Portuguese. She previously worked for Global Links, a Green Tree-based nonprofit that supports impoverished communities through medical relief and development initiatives, acording to the mayor's office.

• Sam Ashbaugh, 47, former city budget director, was promoted to chief financial officer, a newly created position, at a salary of $104,594. Ashbaugh will oversee the Office of Management and Budget, Department of Finance and Department of Innovation and Performance.

• Jennifer Presutti, 37, replaces Ashbaugh as budget director. She previously served as assistant budget director. Her salary is $99,322, and her promotion is subject to council approval.

• Lee Haller, 43, replaces Deb Lam as director of the Department of Innovation and Performance at a salary of $104,594. He previously served as deputy director of public works in which he led high-tech initiatives including Pittsburgh's online snow plow tracker. The promotion is subject to council approval.

• Laura Meixell, 31, was promoted to assistant director of performance improvement, a new position in the Department of Innovation and Performance, at a salary of $89,122. She previously served as the department's analytics and strategy manager.

• Erin Bruni, 40, a former investigator in the Office of Municipal Investigations, was promoted to office manager at a salary of $87,100. She replaces Deb Walker, who moved to the Department of Personnel.

• Debbie Lestitian, 51, will serve as chief and director of human resources and administration in the Department of Personnel and Civil Service Commission. She previously served as Peduto's chief administrative officer. Her salary is $104,594. Council approved the move in January.

• Walker, 62, will serve as deputy chief of human resources, a new position in the personnel department. Her salary is $89,122.

• Janet Manuel, 51, was hired as deputy director of human resources, another new position in the personnel department. She has more than 20 years of experience working in human resources management for private companies. Her salary is $94,433.