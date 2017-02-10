Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Six hopefuls seek Allegheny County Dems' endorsement for judge
Chris Togneri | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
Pauline Calabrese
Patrick Connelly
Submitted
David Spurgeon
John Altdorfer
Elliot Howsie

Updated 8 minutes ago

Six attorneys hoping to become Common Pleas Judges filed letters of intent to seek the endorsement of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee.

The Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas has two open seats. Judges serve 10-year terms.

The deadline to file letters of intent was 5 p.m. Friday. The committee's endorsement meeting is March 5, and the Democratic primary is May 16.

The attorneys seeking the committee's endorsement, in alphabetical order, are:

Pauline Calabrese

Originally from Bloomfield, Calabrese, 54, has practiced law for 25 years with a concentration in Family Law, according to her campaign website. She earned her law degree from Duquesne University's School of Law.

She and her husband, Nick, also an attorney, live in Penn Hills with their five children.

Patrick Connelly

Connelly, 49, of Lawrenceville, is a former partner with Summers, McDonnell, Hudock & Guthrie. He has more than 20 years of experience focusing on civil law, according to a news release announcing his candidacy.

“I enter this race ... because I believe I can make a difference,” he said. “Most of the progress we have made on issues important to Democrats in recent history hasn't been the result of legislative process but due to actions taken by judges in courts at every level.”

Elliot Howsie

On March 19, 2012, Howsie was named chief public defender at the Allegheny County Public Defender's Office, the first black attorney to hold that position.

Howsie also spent five years as an assistant district attorney in the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, giving him experience as a prosecutor and a defender.

“I have an extremely unique perspective that no other judicial candidate has,” Howsie said at a news conference to announce his candidacy Feb. 7 on the City-County Building steps. “I'm not running as an African-American candidate but as the most qualified candidate.”

Mary McGinley

McGinley has practiced law for 15 years at Meyer, Unkovic and Scott LLP, where she is a partner and a member of the firm's Litigation and Dispute Resolution Group, according to her campaign website.

She touts her deep Pittsburgh roots, noting that her family “has owned a minority stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers since the 1940's.”

McGinley, 39, lives in Squirrel Hill with her husband, Patrick Earley, and their two children: Kristina, who was adopted from Russia, and Jack, who was adopted from China.

David Spurgeon

Last summer, Gov. Tom Wolfe appointed Spurgeon to serve as an Allegheny County Common Pleas Court judge after the seat was vacated by Judge Kathleen Mulligan.

Spurgeon, 45, of McKeesport, previously served as a deputy district attorney. He is an adjunct professor at Duquesne University School of Law and Point Park University.

Andrew Szefi

Szefi, 45, of Mt. Lebanon, is Allegheny County solicitor.

He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Richmond in Virginia and his law degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.