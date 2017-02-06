Hunt continues for missing Duquesne University graduate student

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Authorities have reviewed hours of surveillance video, conducted daily river searches and scoured the river banks in an effort to find a 23-year-old Duquesne University graduate student but to no avail, Pittsburgh police said Monday.

Still, Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert said authorities remain optimistic about finding Dakota James of the North Side.

“We maintain an open line of communication with the family and are supportive of them during this truly trying time,” Schubert said. “I also want to express gratitude to the public for calling in tips, the businesses that are providing access to their surveillance video, and our law enforcement partners.

“We will find Dakota.”

Police said they have reviewed surveillance video from 16 locations including the Port Authority of Allegheny County.

In addition, the Greensburg Bloodhound Team searched the river banks Friday and the Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group searched the river banks Saturday. State police also conducted an aerial search, Pittsburgh police said.

James was last seen about 11:39 p.m. Jan. 25 at Liberty Avenue and Sixth Street in Downtown Pittsburgh.

He is white; stands 5 feet, 8 inches; weighs 145 pounds; and has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a chin-strap style beard. Both of his ears are pierced, and he has an extra earring on the upper part of his right ear lobe.

He was wearing blue jeans, an olive green Columbia Jacket with a red shirt and tan moccasins when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141.

Businesses or residents willing to provide video not obtained by police from where James was last seen are asked to contact police.

James' family is offering a reward for information that can be corroborated by Pittsburgh Police.