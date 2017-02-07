Two killed in Swissvale shooting identified

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Officials early Tuesday morning identified two teenagers killed in a Swissvale shooting that sent two others to the hospital.

Anthony Hoots, 19, of Turtle Creek, and Robert Detorre III, 18, of Swissvale, were pronounced dead about 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

Swissvale police responded about 8:20 p.m. to the Forest Apartments on Smokey Wood Drive for a report of a shooting, according to Lt. Andrew Schurman.

When police arrived they found two men dead and two others suffering from gunshot wounds, Schurman said.

The two injured men were taken to UPMC Mercy where one was treated and released. The condition of the other was not immediately available.

One of the men killed was the leaseholder of the second-floor apartment, he said.

Schurman said investigators believe everyone involved in the shooting is accounted for, and they do not believe anyone is on the run.

Police have not identified the wounded.

Resident Ronnie Wright said he came home to find hoards of police and paramedics at the complex.

“I'm shocked. We're all shocked,” Wright said. “It's very quiet here.”

He said he's lived in the complex nearly five years and has never seen anything like this.