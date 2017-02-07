Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Alcosan offers $9M in grants to reduce sewer system overflows
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
Jasmine Goldband | Trib Total Media
A birds-eye view of the Alcosan wastewater treatment plant in the North Side on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014.

Updated 53 minutes ago

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority will offer $9 million in matching grants to help municipalities reduce the amount of water flowing into the authority's sewer system.

The authority announced Tuesday that its board of directors awarded the grants to 32 municipalities as part of a new program dubbed Green Revitalization of Our Waterways or GROW.

Alcosan is under a federal mandate to cut in the half by 2026 the 9 billion gallons of sewage that overflow the area's sewer system each year and end up in rivers and streams.

Alcosan's initial plan, which included expanding its North Side treatment plant and building massive storage tunnels under the rivers, could cost $2 billion to $3 billion.

The authority and city, council and municipal officials are working on a plan that involves building or installing more “green” environmentally friendly infrastructure such as rain barrels, porous pavement and vegetation-covered roofs to reduce costs.

The announcement Tuesday did not name the municipalities that will receive the matching grants or what types of projects the grants will fund. The announcement did not state where the money would come from.

A call to the authority was not immediately returned.

Alcosan Executive Director Arletta Scott Williams and Brenda Smith, chair of the board's green committee, plan to hold a news conference Wednesday to discuss more details.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.