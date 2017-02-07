Man arrested after exposing himself at Oakland bus stop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Daniel Marchese had a bad day Monday. It wasn't much better for the University of Pittsburgh police officers who arrested him at a busy Oakland intersection.

When police arrived at the intersection of Centre and Melwood avenues shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Marchese, 51, was nodding in and out of consciousness, according to a criminal complaint.

His pants were down, Officer Michael Talvola wrote, exposing his pink lingerie and himself to a crowd at the bus stop where his Buick — still running and in drive — had come to a stop.

Officer Christopher Schott arrived, and Marchese allegedly became combative, prompting Talvola to remove Marchese from the car and handcuff him.

Talvola wrote in the criminal complaint, “When asked if he had identification (Marchese) said, “How about (expletive) you ...”

While officers tried to keep Marchese from stumbling into traffic, he suddenly went limp and became dead weight, according to the complaint. Once lowered to the ground, he tried kicking officers and rolling into traffic.

Officer Shawn Davis arrived at the scene, and while he and others walked Marchese to the patrol car, Marchese continually kicked backward toward Talvola, hitting him three times in the abdomen, according to the complaint.

Once in the car, Marchese began kicking the window glass and, later, banging his head off the glass — all the while screaming racial slurs, according to police.

A fourth and fifth officer — Pittsburgh police Sgt. Terrance Donnelly and university Sgt. Jeffrey Agnew — arrived and used leg shackles and a restraint belt to contain Marchese, according to the complaint. Donnelly also put a painter's mask over Marchese's mouth to keep him from spitting on officers.

Police found an open bottle of Jack Daniel's beside the Buick's driver's seat, according to the complaint. Police also found two firearms in the trunk of the Buick, which police learned was stolen 90 minutes earlier from South Millvale Avenue.

“Just wait till I get my AK,” Marchese allegedly said to Talvola at the university police station, according to the complaint. “You're going to see what happens then.”

When Donnelly attempted a field sobriety test, Marchese responded with, “Go (expletive) yourself.” He gave the same answer when Donnelly asked if he would consent to a blood test, according to the complaint.

Marchese is charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, open lewdness, driving under the influence, a summary open container citation and weapons violations.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.