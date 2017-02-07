Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
110 pounds of khat seized at Pittsburgh International Airport

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 2:39 p.m.
Khat is a mild stimulant, and its active components - cathine and cathinone - considered controlled substances in the United States.

Customs officials seized 110 Pounds of Khat at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday.

Khat is a green, leafy plant typically grown in the Arabian Peninsula and chewed for its stimulant effect. The World Health Organization classified khat as a drug of abuse in 1980. Its principal components, cathine and cathinone, are considered controlled substances in the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found the contraband concealed under under packages of wigs and hair extensions in a shipment from Kenya, according to a press release Tuesday.

They estimate the approximate street value as much as $30,000.

“It is uncommon for Customs and Border Protection officers to encounter any sizable narcotics in Pittsburgh, so this was a great khat identification and interception by our CBP officers,” said Susan Anderson, CBP Port Director for the Port of Pittsburgh. “This khat interception is another example of how CBP's border search authority and inspections expertise contributes to keeping our communities safe.”

Authorities made no arrests. An investigation continues.

