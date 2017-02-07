Allegheny County to accept comments on vaping proposal until Monday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those who missed Allegheny County's public hearing Monday about a controversial proposal to ban vaping and e-cigarettes still have time to submit written comments.The proposal would prohibit vaping and e-cigarettes everywhere cigarette smoking is not allowed, including indoor workplaces, schools, restaurants, health care-related properties, theaters, sports facilities and transit stations.

The county will collect written comments until 5 p.m. Monday, said Jared Barker, county council's chief clerk and director of legislative services.

Comments can be emailed to Jared.Barker@AlleghenyCounty.us or mailed to: “Attn. Jared Barker, County Council, County Courthouse, 436 Grant Street, Room 119, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-2497.”

Commenters should include their name, address or municipality where they reside and, if they live in Pittsburgh, their Ward number, Barker said.

More than 30 people spoke to the pros and cons of the proposed ban during Monday's public hearing.

According to council rules, written testimony must be accepted up to five calendar days after the final public hearing on a topic. The written testimony will be filed with the record of the hearing.

The council's Health and Human Services Committee, which will consider the legislation at a future meeting, could let it die or send it to the full council for consideration.

To view the proposed legislation, click here.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.