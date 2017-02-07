Sheriff's detectives discover $10K in heroin in Lawrenceville home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County Sheriff detectives discovered more than $10,000 in heroin Tuesday morning while searching for a man wanted on bench warrants, according to the sheriff's office said.

Arrested were Roman Griffey, 22; Ronald Schiavo, 32; Brittini Asturi, 27; and Ashley Asturi, 26, all of Lawrenceville, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives received a tip about 8 a.m. that Griffey, wanted on various warrants for violating his probation for drugs and assault, was staying at a residence on 45th Street in Lawrenceville. Griffey ran out the back door when detectives arrived and was arrested after a short foot chase involving K-9 Nico and his partner, the sheriff's office said.

Inside the home was Brittini Asturi, who was wanted for violating her probation on a theft and drug charge. Detectives said they also found a large amount of heroin with a street value of over $10,000 inside the home.

Detectives said they charged Schiavo and Ashley Asturi, but their charges were not disclosed.

All four suspects were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.