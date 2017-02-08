Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Boxer Paul Spadafora due in court for twice-delayed hearing

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 8:33 a.m.
Pittsburgh Dept. Public Safety
Paul Spadafora

Former lightweight boxing champ Paul Spadafora is again due in court on charges that he stabbed his brother, kicked his mother then threatened Pittsburgh police who intervened in a family dispute in December.

Two previous preliminary hearings were postponed because Spadafora's mother wasn't available to testify, prompting Wednesday's rescheduled hearing.

For now, his 41-year-old client remains in the Allegheny County jail where his defense attorney says Spadafora is working to address various “issues.”

Police say Spadafora stabbed his brother Dec. 21 and threatened police saying, “I'm gonna kill them.”

Spadafora won the vacant International Boxing Federation lightweight belt in 1999 when he was 23, but surrendered the title after he was charged with shooting his then-girlfriend in 2003.

He's since had several alcohol-related legal issues.

