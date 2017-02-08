New clues in search for missing Duquesne graduate student

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Investigators recovered another clue in the ongoing hunt for a missing Duquesne University graduate student last seen two weeks ago in Downtown Pittsburgh, authorities said.

Police said in a statement Tuesday evening new security footage shows Dakota James, 23, walking through Katz Plaza in the Cultural District about 11:46 p.m. Jan. 25, the night he went missing.

Previously, the last known sighting of James was about 11:39 p.m. near the Wood Street T Station, according to police.

Police said the new footage also shows that the coat he was last seen wearing was not olive green, as originally reported, but rather dark grey or black.

According to the statement, police believe that James might have been walking in the direction of his home on the North Side.

Police said earlier this week that investigators have reviewed hours of surveillance video from 16 different locations and conducted daily river searches and scoured the river banks.

In addition, the Greensburg Bloodhound Team searched the river banks Friday and the Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group searched the river banks Saturday. State police also conducted an aerial search.

James is white; stands 5 feet, 8 inches; weighs 145 pounds; and has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a chin-strap style beard. Both of his ears are pierced, and he has an extra earring on the upper part of his right ear lobe.

He was wearing blue jeans, a dark grey or black Columbia Jacket with a red shirt and tan moccasins when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141.

Businesses or residents willing to provide video not obtained by police from where James was last seen are asked to contact police.

James' family is offering a reward for information that can be corroborated by Pittsburgh Police.