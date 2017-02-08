Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

New clues in search for missing Duquesne graduate student
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 9:33 a.m.
Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety
This image provided by the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety shows missing Duquesne University graduate student Dakota James walking trhough Katz Plaza in the Downtown Cultural District on the night he went missing.
Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety
Photos provided by the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety show missing Duquesne University graduate student Dakota James.
Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety
This image provided by the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety shows the possible route missing Duquesne University graduate student Dakota James took on the night he went missing.

Updated 55 minutes ago

Investigators recovered another clue in the ongoing hunt for a missing Duquesne University graduate student last seen two weeks ago in Downtown Pittsburgh, authorities said.

Police said in a statement Tuesday evening new security footage shows Dakota James, 23, walking through Katz Plaza in the Cultural District about 11:46 p.m. Jan. 25, the night he went missing.

Previously, the last known sighting of James was about 11:39 p.m. near the Wood Street T Station, according to police.

Police said the new footage also shows that the coat he was last seen wearing was not olive green, as originally reported, but rather dark grey or black.

According to the statement, police believe that James might have been walking in the direction of his home on the North Side.

Police said earlier this week that investigators have reviewed hours of surveillance video from 16 different locations and conducted daily river searches and scoured the river banks.

In addition, the Greensburg Bloodhound Team searched the river banks Friday and the Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group searched the river banks Saturday. State police also conducted an aerial search.

James is white; stands 5 feet, 8 inches; weighs 145 pounds; and has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a chin-strap style beard. Both of his ears are pierced, and he has an extra earring on the upper part of his right ear lobe.

He was wearing blue jeans, a dark grey or black Columbia Jacket with a red shirt and tan moccasins when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141.

Businesses or residents willing to provide video not obtained by police from where James was last seen are asked to contact police.

James' family is offering a reward for information that can be corroborated by Pittsburgh Police.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.