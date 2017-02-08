Family mourns deaths of toddler, grandmother in White Oak fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Investigators on Wednesday continued working to determine the cause of a White Oak townhome fire that killed a toddler and his grandmother.

Azire Clark-Roberts, 4, and Anita Clark, 83, were pronounced dead at the scene of the Lincoln Way fire about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

Brian Cook, cousin of the toddler, thanked the community for the outpouring of support.

“Words cannot express the pain we are feeling,” Cook said in a statement. “They were loved dearly and will be sorely missed.”

He said the family wishes for privacy as they grieve.

The fire started in one unit of the townhome-style apartment complex shortly before 1 p.m., and White Oak police who arrived first on scene were driven back from the front door by smoke and flames. Fire crews attacked the flames and found Clark and Clark-Roberts on their first sweep through the home.

Officials said smoke detectors were installed and working in the unit as well as the adjoining units. Five units were affected by smoke, fire or water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.