Hundreds of students protest DeVos outside Toomey's Station Square office

PITTSBURGH - Hundreds of people, mostly high school students, marched from downtown Pittsburgh Wednesday to Sen. Pat Toomey's office in Station Square to protest the confirmation of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

DeVos was confirmed by the slimmest possible margin as Vice President Mike Pence broke a 50-50 Senate tie.

Toomey voted in favor of her confirmation.

Channel 11's Jennifer Tomazic reported that about 250 to 300 protesters met about 7:30 a.m. at Market Square before heading over the Smithfield Street Bridge to Toomey's office.

The protest blocked the bridge for a short time.

Tomazic reported that four to five students were invited inside Toomey's office. The crowd dispersed shortly after 9 a.m.

Students who arrived late for class because they participated in the protest would not receive special treatment, according to Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh, who released the following statement to Channel 11 News: "While we support our students expressing their constitutional freedoms, we encourage students to attend school. Normal attendance protocols will be followed. Any students who arrive late to school are marked tardy."

