McKees Rocks man pleads guilty in murder of rapper
Megan Guza | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
A McKees Rocks man pleaded guilty Wednesday to his part in the 2015 shooting of a 22-year-old rapper on Frederick Street, according to the district attorney's office.

Joshua Strayhorn, 24, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder before Common Pleas Judge Jill Rangos, which sentenced Strayhorn to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Strayhorn was charged Aug. 21, 2015, with the murder of Michael Nolen, a rapper known as “Spike G,” of McKees Rocks. Police found Nolen lying in the street 18 days earlier, dead of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said at the time.

Police used witness testimony and information from Strayhorn's parole-issued GPS electronic monitoring device to place him on Frederick Street at the time Nolen was killed.

Nolen, who grew up on the North Side but was living in McKees Rocks, was killed just 10 days after he was shot by a masked man with a rifle in Manchester.

