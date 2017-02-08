Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Baby Eurasian eagle owl debuts at Pittsburgh's National Aviary
Andrew Russell | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 3:03 p.m.

Updated 39 minutes ago

The National Aviary is welcoming a Eurasian eagle owl to its campus on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Keepers showed off the 17-day-old owlet to the media on Wednesday to begin to acclimate the owlet to people before the Aviary's “Baby Owl Encounter” scheduled for Thursday.

The program will give visitors a chance to hold and interact with the bird. This is the fifth time the aviary has had an eagle owl.

A DNA test is required to determine if the owl is male or female. Once the results are in, the Aviary will name the newborn.

The owlet weighs 12.4 ounces, but it will grow to full size in eight weeks, topping out at 10 pounds. The encounter program will run through March 26.

By that time, Aviary officials said they anticipate the owl will feel comfortable around a variety of people and settings. After that, the owl will be sent to a zoo.

Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A 17 day-old Eurasian Eagle Owlet looks at local media at the National Aviary, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
A 17 day-old Eurasian Eagle Owlet gets petted by the local media at the National Aviary, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The National Aviary's Cathy Schlott, holds a 17 day-old Eurasian Eagle Owlet during a media preview, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The National Aviary's Cathy Schlott, holds a 17 day-old Eurasian Eagle Owlet during a media preview, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.