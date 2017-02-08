Man pleads guilty to killing fellow Pittsburgher
A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty to the 2014 shooting death of a Larimer man hours before a planned peace march a mile away in the city's Homewood neighborhood, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's office.
Justin Bonner, 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Common Pleas Judge Kevin Sasinoski to one count each of third-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy in connection with the April 18, 2014, death of Leonard Young, 33.
Young's body was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Mt. Ararat Church in Larimer shortly before a march calling for an end to neighborhood violence began not far from the scene.
A homicide charge against Bonner's co-defendant, Aaron Swan, was withdrawn in exchange for Swan's cooperation, according to the district attorney's office. Swan pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of robbery and conspiracy.
Sentencing for both men is scheduled for May 1.
Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.