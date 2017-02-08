Up to 6 inches of snow expected in region
Updated 19 minutes ago
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
The forecast calls for 4 to 6 inches of snow in the Pittsburgh metro area. The heaviest snow is expected late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Snow amount forecast has increased so winter weather advisories have been expanded into #Pittsburgh #Morgantown #Wheeling . pic.twitter.com/EHuPYSk4J2— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 8, 2017
Some areas east and north of Pittsburgh are under a winter storm warning, which means heavy snow — about 6 inches of accumulation — can be expected in a 12-hour period.
The snow is expected to cause travel difficulties, stretching south to Wheeling and Morgantown in West Virginia, the weather service said.
The difference between a Warning and an Advisory in this case, is the amount of snow expected. Warning = Take Action Advisory = Be Prepared pic.twitter.com/P6g8t3JiUI— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) February 8, 2017