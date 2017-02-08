Pittsburgh mayoral candidate 'looking for a miracle'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Background: Born in the Hill District and raised in Homewood, Welch is head chaplain for the volunteer Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chaplain's Corps and serves on the board of the Pittsburgh Sports and Exhibition Authority. He previously worked more than 20 years in computer technology and information systems for private companies and served as pastor of Bidwell Presbyterian Church in Manchester. He's been a community activist and previously headed the Pittsburgh Interfaith Impact Network, an association of faith groups committed to addressing social justice issues.

Education: Graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1978; bachelor's degree in chemical engineering and economics from Carnegie Mellon University in 1983; master's of divinity from the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in 2002; doctorate in health care ethics from Duquesne University in 2016.

The Rev. John C. Welch is seeking help from the almighty in his quest to become Pittsburgh's next mayor.

Welch, 56, of Homewood, plans to run against Mayor Bill Peduto, 52, of Point Breeze, in the May 16 primary election. Both are Democrats. Welch, dean of students at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, admits Peduto has a significant financial advantage.

Peduto has raised $836,000, according to his most recent campaign finance report, and said his goal is to have $1.2 million by the primary. Welch has only started to raise funds.

He said he plans to win over voters with a grassroots message that includes crime reduction and affordable housing, particularly in neighborhoods where minorities make up the majority of the population.

“I'm going to go hard and talk with people who relate on these issues,” he said. “I'm a minister, and you know Jesus fed 5,000 (people) with fish and bread, so I'm looking for some bread. I'm looking for a miracle. I realize we don't have a whole lot of time.”

Welch and Peduto are seeking endorsement of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee. City Councilwoman Darlene Harris, 64, of Spring Hill, has expressed interest in running but has yet to formally announce her candidacy.

Mayoral candidates must pay a nonrefundable assessment of $10,000, which pays for a March 5 endorsement vote by committee members and access to resources such as a voter database and Election Day slate cards, according to committee Executive Director D.J. Ryan.

Harris said the fee excludes candidates who cannot afford it.

“It's not very Democratic,” she said. “It keeps people out of the process.”

Ryan said the committee charged the same amount in 2015, only in two payments.

“The fee structure was exactly the same as it is now,” he said. “We're just doing it all up front this year.”

Welch, who has supported Peduto in the past and still considers him a friend, said he's running because “too many things are being ignored, in my opinion.”

Peduto said in a statement that he is looking forward to outlining his administration's accomplishments during the campaign.

“I understand and expect that there will be some who either want to turn back the clock or don't think that the progress that we've made has been fast enough,” he said. “It's healthy for our city to have that debate.”

Welch said he would detail his campaign platform in coming weeks but intends to stress improvements in public safety, neighborhoods, public education and economic development.

“What I want to do with my campaign is catalyze citizen engagement in all levels of government and among all ages of people,” he said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.