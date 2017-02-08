Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh issues Level 2 Snow Alert for first time

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
County worker Tony Alpegra speads ice melt on the sidewalks surrounding the City County Building Tuesday Jan. 12, 2016 as snow falls on downtown Pittsburgh.

Updated 22 minutes ago

For the first time this season, Pittsburgh has issued a Level 2 Snow Alert.

The alert will be in effect through noon Thursday, city officials said.

Between 50 and 65 vehicles will be deployed throughout the city overnight to treat roads, officials said. During a Level 2 event, crews have 32 hours after the storm has ended to treat streets, according to the city's Department of Public Works.

Crews will have until 6 p.m. Friday to treat all streets, officials said.

City officials expect between 2 and 4 inches of snow within city limits, though more snow is expected throughout Western Pennsylvania.

Officials said the city's Snow Plow Tracker will be active during the snow fall. The system allows city residents to track plows and salt trucks online.

Residents can call the city's 311 Response Center if a street is not treated within the designated time frame.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.