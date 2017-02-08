Pittsburgh issues Level 2 Snow Alert for first time
For the first time this season, Pittsburgh has issued a Level 2 Snow Alert.
The alert will be in effect through noon Thursday, city officials said.
Between 50 and 65 vehicles will be deployed throughout the city overnight to treat roads, officials said. During a Level 2 event, crews have 32 hours after the storm has ended to treat streets, according to the city's Department of Public Works.
Crews will have until 6 p.m. Friday to treat all streets, officials said.
City officials expect between 2 and 4 inches of snow within city limits, though more snow is expected throughout Western Pennsylvania.
Officials said the city's Snow Plow Tracker will be active during the snow fall. The system allows city residents to track plows and salt trucks online.
Residents can call the city's 311 Response Center if a street is not treated within the designated time frame.