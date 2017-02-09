Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

List of school, business delays and closings for Thursday

WPXI | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 7:12 a.m.
Frank Carnevale | Tribune-Review
About four inches of snow fell overnight in the Pittsburgh area on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Numerous warnings and advisories are in effect until Thursday morning, as cold air and snow move across the region.

Snow began to fall around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. It should taper off and push east by 8 a.m. Thursday, according to WPXI 11 Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh.

Untreated roads could be snow-covered and slick Thursday morning. Hundreds of school districts announced delays. Numerous downed trees were reported, and Route 837 in Dravosburg was closed Thursday morning due to a landslide.

Pittsburgh Public Schools are closed for the day.

Between 4 to 6 inches of snow are expected for areas under the advisory. The heaviest snow was expected late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Snow accumulations could cause travel difficulties and scattered power outages.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for Fayette, Garrett, Indiana, Preston and Westmoreland counties.

More from WPXI .

School and Business Closing Alerts from WPXI

ABC's Child Care and Learning Center

  • 10 AM Start

Apollo Area Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

Berkeley Hills Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

Bethel Park TC Pre-K Counts

  • 2 Hour Delay

Beverly Heights Christian Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

Cross Roads Preschool & Kids Day Out

  • 10 AM Start

Healthy Start, Inc.

  • 2 Hour Delay

Indiana Co. Head Start

  • Closed

Interplay Childcare

  • 10 AM Start

John McMillan Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

Learning Ladder Child Care Centers (ALL)

  • 2 Hour Delay

McKeesport Child Development Center

  • 9 AM Start

New Story DuBois

  • 2 Hour Delay

New Story Indiana

  • 2 Hour Delay

New Story Monroeville

  • 2 Hour Delay

Oakland Sunshine Daycare & Learning Center

  • 2 Hour Delay

Rainbows End Learning Center

  • 8:00 am start

Solid Foundations Academy Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

Academy Charter School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Adelphoi Academy at Hartford Heights

  • Closed Thursday

Albert Gallatin Area School Dist.

  • 2 Hour Delay

Allegheny Valley School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Apollo-Ridge School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Aquinas Academy - Gibsonia

  • 2 Hour Delay

Aquinas Academy - Greensburg

  • 2 Hour Delay

Armbrust Wesleyan Christian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Armstrong School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Assumption School - Bellevue

  • 2 Hour Delay

Avella Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Baldwin-Whitehall School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Beattie Tech

  • 2 Hour Delay/No Vo-Tech

Belle Vernon Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Bentworth School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Bethel Park School District

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

Bethlehem-Center School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Bidwell Training Center

  • 2 Hour Delay

Bishop Canevin High School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Blairsville - Saltsburg School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Brentwood Borough School District

  • 10 AM Start

Brockway Center For Arts And Technology

  • 2 Hour Delay

Brownsville Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Burgettstown Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Burrell School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

California Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Calvary Baptist Academy - Clymer

  • 2 Hour Delay

Calvary Chapel Christian School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Calvary Early Learning Center

  • 10 AM Start

Campus School of Carlow University

  • 2 Hour Delay

Canon-McMillan School District

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kind. & Preschool

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Carlynton School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Carmichaels Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Central Catholic High School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Central Christian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

Central Greene School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Central Westmoreland CTC

  • 2 Hour Delay

Champion Christian School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Charleroi Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Chartiers-Houston School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy

  • Closed Thursday

Cheswick Christian Academy

  • Follow District Bus Schedule

Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

City Charter High School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Clairton City School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Clelian Heights School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Community Day School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Conn-Area Catholic School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Connellsville Area School Dist.

  • 2 Hour Delay

Dean Institute of Technology

  • No Morning Classes

Deer Lakes School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

DePaul School For Hearing & Speech

  • 2 Hour Delay

Derry Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Duquesne City School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

East Allegheny School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

East Catholic School - Forest Hills

  • 2 Hour Delay

Eastern Westmoreland CTC

  • 2 Hour Delay

Eden Christian Academy - Pittsburgh

  • 2 Hour Delay

Elizabeth Forward School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Ellis School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Empire Beauty School - Monroeville

  • 2 Hour Delay

Environmental Charter School at Frick Park

  • 2 Hour Delay

Evangel Heights Christian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Faith Christian School - Washington

  • 2 Hour Delay

Falk Laboratory Sch.-Univ. of Pgh.

  • 2 Hour Delay

Fayette County CTI

  • Closed

First Love Christian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Fort Cherry School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Fox Chapel Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Franklin Regional School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Frazier School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Freeport Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Friendship Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Gateway School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Geibel High School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Glen Montessori School

  • 10 AM Start

Greater Latrobe School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Greater Works Christian School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Greensburg Central Catholic High

  • 2 Hour Delay

Greensburg Salem School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Hampton Township School District

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

Hempfield Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Heritage Baptist Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Highlands School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Hillcrest Christian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

His Kids Christian School

  • 2 Hour Delay/No AM Preschool

Holy Family Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Homer - Center School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Imani Christian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Indiana Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Intermediate Unit 1/Clark Campus

  • 2 Hour Delay

Intermediate Unit 1/Colonial Campus

  • 2 Hour Delay

Intermediate Unit 1/East Franklin Campus

  • 2 Hour Delay

Jeannette City School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Jefferson-Morgan School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

John F. Kennedy School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Jubilee Christian School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Karns City Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Keystone Oaks School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Kiski Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

LaRoche College

  • 9:30 AM START

Laurel Business Institute

  • 10 AM Start

Laurel Highlands School District

  • Closed Thursday

Leechburg Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

Lenape Tech

  • 2 Hour Delay

Ligonier Valley School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Madonna Catholic Regional School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Marion Center Area School District

  • Closed

Mary Queen of Apostles

  • 2 Hour Delay

McGuffey School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

McKeesport Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Mon Valley School - Jefferson Boro

  • 2 Hour Delay

Monessen City School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Monongalia County Schools

  • 2 Hour Delay

Mother of Sorrows School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Mount Moriah Christian School

  • Closed Thursday

Mt. Carmel Christian School

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

Mt. Lebanon Montessori

  • 10 AM Start

Mt. Lebanon School District

  • 10 AM Start

Mt. Lebanon Weekday Ministries

  • 8:00 am start

Mt. Pleasant Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

New Castle Christian Academy

  • Closed/Heating Problem

New Kensington-Arnold School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

NHS Apollo School

  • 2 Hour Delay

NHS Autism School - Latrobe

  • 2 Hour Delay

NHS Ellsworth School

  • 2 Hour Delay

NHS School - Greensburg

  • 2 Hour Delay

North Allegheny School District

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

North American Martyrs School

  • 2 Hour Delay

North Boro's/Sewickley Area Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

North Hills School District

  • Delay Schedule Thursday

Northern Westmoreland CTC

  • 2 Hour Delay

Northgate School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Northside Catholic School

  • 2 Hr Delay/No AM Child Care/No Breakfast

Norwin School District

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

Oakland Catholic High School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Open Door Christian School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Our Lady of The Most Blessed Sacrament School

  • 2 Hour Delay

PA Institute of Health and Technology

  • 2 Hour Delay

PACE School - Churchill

  • 2 Hour Delay

Passavant Memorial Homes/Mt. Pleasant

  • 2 Hour Delay

Penn Christian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Penn Commercial

  • 2 Hour Delay

Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship

  • 2 Hour Delay

Penn Hills School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Penn State - Fayette Campus

  • 10 AM Start

Penn-Trafford School District

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

Penns Manor Area School District

  • Closed

Peters Township School District

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

Pine-Richland School District

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

Pittsburgh Public Schools

  • Closed

Pittsburgh Urban Christian School

  • 2 Hour Delay

PLEA School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Plum Borough School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Praise Christian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Propel Braddock Hills Elementary School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Propel Braddock Hills High School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Propel Braddock Hills Middle School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Propel McKeesport

  • 2 Hour Delay

Propel Pitcairn

  • 2 Hour Delay

Providence Heights Alpha School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Provident Charter School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Punxsutawney Christian School

  • Closed Thursday

Purchase Line School District

  • Closed

Queen Of Angels Catholic

  • 2 Hour Delay

Redbank Valley School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Redeemer Lutheran

  • 2 Hour Delay

Ringgold School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Riverview School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Sacred Heart Elementary -Pittsburgh

  • 2 Hour Delay

Saint Maria Goretti School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Serra Catholic High School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Seton LaSalle High School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Shady Side Academy - All Campuses

  • 2 Hour Delay

Shadyside Presbyterian Nursery School

  • Closed Thursday

Shaler Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

South Allegheny School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

South Butler Co. School District

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

South Park School District

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

Southeastern Greene School Dist.

  • 2 Hour Delay

Southmoreland School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Spectrum Charter School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Sr. Thea Bowman Catholic Acad.

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Agnes School - West Mifflin

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Alexis School

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Alphonsus School - Wexford

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Anne School - Castle Shannon

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Bartholomew School

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Ben's Catholic Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

St. Benedict The Moor School

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Bernard School - Pittsburgh

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Bonaventure Parish School

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Catherine of Sweden Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

St. Elizabeth Elementary School

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Gabriel Elementary School

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. John Bosco Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. John The Baptist - Plum

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. John The Evangelist School-Uniontown

  • Closed Thursday

St. John's Preschool - McCandless

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Joseph HS - Natrona Heights

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Joseph School - Verona

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Luke Lutheran School

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

St. Margaret Of Scotland

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Mary School - Glenshaw

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Patrick Parochial School - Canonsburg

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Raphael Grade School

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Rosalia Grade School

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Sebastian School - Ross Twp.

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Sylvester School

  • 10 AM Start

St. Teresa of Avila School - North Hills

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Therese School - Munhall

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Thomas More School

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Ursula School

  • 2 Hour Delay

St. Valentine Preschool

  • 1 Hour Delay

Steel Center CTE

  • 2 Hour Delay

Steel Valley School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Sunrise School

  • 2 Hour Delay

The Church Christian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Total Learning Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Triangle Tech - Greensburg

  • 10 AM Start

Triangle Tech - Pittsburgh

  • 2 Hour Delay

Trinity Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Trinity Christian School

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Union School District - Rimersburg

  • 2 Hour Delay

Uniontown Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

United School District

  • Closed

Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh Charter School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Valley School of Ligonier

  • 2 Hour Delay

Vincentian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Virtuous Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Waldorf School of Pittsburgh

  • 2 Hour Delay

Walnut Grove Christian School

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

Washington Co. Bishop Canevin Bus

  • 2 Hour Delay

Washington School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Wesley Spectrum Schools

  • 2 Hour Delay

West Greene School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

West Jefferson Hills School District

  • 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten

West Mifflin Area School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Western PA Montessori School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Westmoreland Christian Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay/No Morning Kindergarten

Westmoreland IU - Clairview

  • 2 Hour Delay

Westmoreland IU - Crossroads

  • 2 Hour Delay

Westmoreland IU - GBG Partial

  • 2 Hour Delay

Wilkinsburg School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Winchester Thurston School - Both Campuses

  • 2 Hour Delay

Woodland Hills School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Yough School District

  • 2 Hour Delay

Young Scholars of McKeesport Charter School

  • 2 Hour Delay

Young Scholars of Western PA

  • 2 Hour Delay

Bethesda Presbyterian Church

  • Closed Thursday

Memorial Park Presbyterian Church

  • 10 AM Start

North Apollo Church of God

  • 10 AM Start

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church - Pleasant Hills

  • 10 AM Start

Frank Sarris Public Library

  • Noon Start

Aliquippa Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

Beyond Spots and Dots

  • 1 Hour Delay

Cindy Cohen Driving School

  • 1 Hour Delay

Forbes Road CTC

  • 2 Hour Delay

McKeesport Meals On Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

Norwin Area Meals On Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

Rochester Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

South Park Area Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

TLC-Familylinks

  • 2 Hour Delay

A+ Childcare

  • 9 AM Start

Adat Shalom Preschool

  • 1 Hour Delay

Angel's Place, Inc.-Swissvale

  • 2 Hour Delay

ARC of Fayette County

  • Transportation Running on 2 Hour Delay

Armstrong Co Senior Centers

  • Closed Thursday

Banks Learning Centers

  • 9 AM Start

Barber School of Pittsburgh

  • 10 AM Start

Bethel-St. Clair Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

CAP Program - Leechburg

  • 2 Hour Delay

Career Training Academy - Monroeville

  • 10 AM Start

Carnegie Mellon University/Children's School

  • 2 Hour Delay/No AM Preschool

Clelian Heights Workshop

  • 2 Hour Delay

Community Living Care ATF/SADLC/OBRA

  • 2 Hour Delay

Community Living Care Transportation

  • 2 Hour Delay

East Allegheny Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

Elfinwild Church Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

Evangel Heights Childcare Center

  • Modified Preschool. Childcare open.

Fox Hill Preschool

  • 2 Hour Delay

Good Shepherd Preschool - Whitehall

  • 10 AM Start

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

  • Fayette County Produce to People on Thursday, February 9 Canceled

Hamilton Church Pre-School

  • 10 AM Start

Hampton Presbyterian Church Children's Ctr

  • 10 AM Start

Head Start of Fayette Co.

  • Closed Thursday

Hearts IN Hands Child Care and Learning Center

  • 10 AM Start

Heritage 4 Kids Early Learning Center

  • 2 Hour Delay

Heritage HOST

  • 2 Hour Delay

HPUMC Preschool

  • 9:30 AM START

Hug Me Tight Childlife Center

  • 10 AM Start

Kiddie Tech at Beattie Tech

  • 2 Hour Delay

Kiddies Korner Nursery School - Apollo

  • Opening at 10:30am

Kids & Us Daycare Center

  • 9 AM Start

Kingdom Kids Nursery School

  • 10 AM Start

Laurel Mountain Food Pantry - Donegal

  • Rescheduled for 2/16/2017

Learn-N-Play - Turtle Creek

  • Closed Thursday

Manchester Craftsmen's Guild

  • 2 Hour Delay

Manchester Youth Development Center

  • 2 Hour Delay

McKnight Children's Center

  • 9:30 AM START

Mushroom Family Learning Center

  • 10 AM Start

North Hills Community Outreach

  • 10 AM Start

Orion Child Development Center

  • 2 Hour Delay

Passavant Memorial Homes/Harmarville

  • 2 Hour Delay

Passavant Memorial Homes/Rochester

  • 2 Hour Delay

Pittsburgh Ballet Co. and School

  • 9:30 AM START

Pittsburgh Toy Lending Library

  • Delayed start- Please call before visiting

Project Destiny of Pittsburgh

  • Activities Cancelled

Rehoboth Nursery School

  • Closed Thursday

Riverside Horizons/TAC

  • Transportation Running on 2 Hour Delay

Senior Life - Greene

  • Modified Services

Senior Life - Greensburg

  • Modified Services

Senior Life - Uniontown

  • Modified Services

Senior Life - Washington

  • Modified Services

St. Paul's Preschool - North Hills

  • Delay Schedule Thursday

Terri Perpich's Art Studio

  • No Morning Classes

The Hartwood Learning Center

  • 9 AM Start

The Neighborhood Academy

  • 2 Hour Delay

Thomas Christian Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

Trinity Gymnastics

  • No Morning Classes

Universal Academy of Pittsburgh

  • 2 Hour Delay

Wee Care Day Care - Monongahela

  • 2 Hour Delay

Wyotech

  • 2 Hour Delay

