List of school, business delays and closings for Thursday
Updated 31 minutes ago
Numerous warnings and advisories are in effect until Thursday morning, as cold air and snow move across the region.
Snow began to fall around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. It should taper off and push east by 8 a.m. Thursday, according to WPXI 11 Meteorologist Scott Harbaugh.
Untreated roads could be snow-covered and slick Thursday morning. Hundreds of school districts announced delays. Numerous downed trees were reported, and Route 837 in Dravosburg was closed Thursday morning due to a landslide.
Pittsburgh Public Schools are closed for the day.
Between 4 to 6 inches of snow are expected for areas under the advisory. The heaviest snow was expected late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Snow accumulations could cause travel difficulties and scattered power outages.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for Fayette, Garrett, Indiana, Preston and Westmoreland counties.
School and Business Closing Alerts from WPXI
ABC's Child Care and Learning Center
- 10 AM Start
Apollo Area Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
Berkeley Hills Preschool
- 10 AM Start
Bethel Park TC Pre-K Counts
- 2 Hour Delay
Beverly Heights Christian Preschool
- 10 AM Start
Cross Roads Preschool & Kids Day Out
- 10 AM Start
Healthy Start, Inc.
- 2 Hour Delay
Indiana Co. Head Start
- Closed
Interplay Childcare
- 10 AM Start
John McMillan Preschool
- 10 AM Start
Learning Ladder Child Care Centers (ALL)
- 2 Hour Delay
McKeesport Child Development Center
- 9 AM Start
New Story DuBois
- 2 Hour Delay
New Story Indiana
- 2 Hour Delay
New Story Monroeville
- 2 Hour Delay
Oakland Sunshine Daycare & Learning Center
- 2 Hour Delay
Rainbows End Learning Center
- 8:00 am start
Solid Foundations Academy Preschool
- 10 AM Start
Academy Charter School
- 2 Hour Delay
Adelphoi Academy at Hartford Heights
- Closed Thursday
Albert Gallatin Area School Dist.
- 2 Hour Delay
Allegheny Valley School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Apollo-Ridge School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Aquinas Academy - Gibsonia
- 2 Hour Delay
Aquinas Academy - Greensburg
- 2 Hour Delay
Armbrust Wesleyan Christian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Armstrong School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Assumption School - Bellevue
- 2 Hour Delay
Avella Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Baldwin-Whitehall School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Beattie Tech
- 2 Hour Delay/No Vo-Tech
Belle Vernon Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Bentworth School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Bethel Park School District
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
Bethlehem-Center School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Bidwell Training Center
- 2 Hour Delay
Bishop Canevin High School
- 2 Hour Delay
Blairsville - Saltsburg School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Brentwood Borough School District
- 10 AM Start
Brockway Center For Arts And Technology
- 2 Hour Delay
Brownsville Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Burgettstown Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Burrell School District
- 2 Hour Delay
California Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Calvary Baptist Academy - Clymer
- 2 Hour Delay
Calvary Chapel Christian School
- 2 Hour Delay
Calvary Early Learning Center
- 10 AM Start
Campus School of Carlow University
- 2 Hour Delay
Canon-McMillan School District
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kind. & Preschool
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School
- 2 Hour Delay
Carlynton School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Carmichaels Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Central Catholic High School
- 2 Hour Delay
Central Christian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
Central Greene School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Central Westmoreland CTC
- 2 Hour Delay
Champion Christian School
- 2 Hour Delay
Charleroi Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Chartiers-Houston School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy
- Closed Thursday
Cheswick Christian Academy
- Follow District Bus Schedule
Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
City Charter High School
- 2 Hour Delay
Clairton City School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Clelian Heights School
- 2 Hour Delay
Community Day School
- 2 Hour Delay
Conn-Area Catholic School
- 2 Hour Delay
Connellsville Area School Dist.
- 2 Hour Delay
Dean Institute of Technology
- No Morning Classes
Deer Lakes School District
- 2 Hour Delay
DePaul School For Hearing & Speech
- 2 Hour Delay
Derry Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Duquesne City School District
- 2 Hour Delay
East Allegheny School District
- 2 Hour Delay
East Catholic School - Forest Hills
- 2 Hour Delay
Eastern Westmoreland CTC
- 2 Hour Delay
Eden Christian Academy - Pittsburgh
- 2 Hour Delay
Elizabeth Forward School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Ellis School
- 2 Hour Delay
Empire Beauty School - Monroeville
- 2 Hour Delay
Environmental Charter School at Frick Park
- 2 Hour Delay
Evangel Heights Christian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Faith Christian School - Washington
- 2 Hour Delay
Falk Laboratory Sch.-Univ. of Pgh.
- 2 Hour Delay
Fayette County CTI
- Closed
First Love Christian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Fort Cherry School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Fox Chapel Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Franklin Regional School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Frazier School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Freeport Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Friendship Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Gateway School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Geibel High School
- 2 Hour Delay
Glen Montessori School
- 10 AM Start
Greater Latrobe School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Greater Works Christian School
- 2 Hour Delay
Greensburg Central Catholic High
- 2 Hour Delay
Greensburg Salem School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Hampton Township School District
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
Hempfield Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Heritage Baptist Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Highlands School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Hillcrest Christian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
His Kids Christian School
- 2 Hour Delay/No AM Preschool
Holy Family Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Homer - Center School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Imani Christian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Indiana Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Intermediate Unit 1/Clark Campus
- 2 Hour Delay
Intermediate Unit 1/Colonial Campus
- 2 Hour Delay
Intermediate Unit 1/East Franklin Campus
- 2 Hour Delay
Jeannette City School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Jefferson-Morgan School District
- 2 Hour Delay
John F. Kennedy School
- 2 Hour Delay
Jubilee Christian School
- 2 Hour Delay
Karns City Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Keystone Oaks School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Kiski Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
LaRoche College
- 9:30 AM START
Laurel Business Institute
- 10 AM Start
Laurel Highlands School District
- Closed Thursday
Leechburg Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
Lenape Tech
- 2 Hour Delay
Ligonier Valley School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Madonna Catholic Regional School
- 2 Hour Delay
Marion Center Area School District
- Closed
Mary Queen of Apostles
- 2 Hour Delay
McGuffey School District
- 2 Hour Delay
McKeesport Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Mon Valley School - Jefferson Boro
- 2 Hour Delay
Monessen City School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Monongalia County Schools
- 2 Hour Delay
Mother of Sorrows School
- 2 Hour Delay
Mount Moriah Christian School
- Closed Thursday
Mt. Carmel Christian School
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
Mt. Lebanon Montessori
- 10 AM Start
Mt. Lebanon School District
- 10 AM Start
Mt. Lebanon Weekday Ministries
- 8:00 am start
Mt. Pleasant Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
New Castle Christian Academy
- Closed/Heating Problem
New Kensington-Arnold School District
- 2 Hour Delay
NHS Apollo School
- 2 Hour Delay
NHS Autism School - Latrobe
- 2 Hour Delay
NHS Ellsworth School
- 2 Hour Delay
NHS School - Greensburg
- 2 Hour Delay
North Allegheny School District
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
North American Martyrs School
- 2 Hour Delay
North Boro's/Sewickley Area Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
North Hills School District
- Delay Schedule Thursday
Northern Westmoreland CTC
- 2 Hour Delay
Northgate School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Northside Catholic School
- 2 Hr Delay/No AM Child Care/No Breakfast
Norwin School District
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
Oakland Catholic High School
- 2 Hour Delay
Open Door Christian School
- 2 Hour Delay
Our Lady of The Most Blessed Sacrament School
- 2 Hour Delay
PA Institute of Health and Technology
- 2 Hour Delay
PACE School - Churchill
- 2 Hour Delay
Passavant Memorial Homes/Mt. Pleasant
- 2 Hour Delay
Penn Christian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Penn Commercial
- 2 Hour Delay
Penn Hills Charter School of Entrepreneurship
- 2 Hour Delay
Penn Hills School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Penn State - Fayette Campus
- 10 AM Start
Penn-Trafford School District
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
Penns Manor Area School District
- Closed
Peters Township School District
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
Pine-Richland School District
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
Pittsburgh Public Schools
- Closed
Pittsburgh Urban Christian School
- 2 Hour Delay
PLEA School
- 2 Hour Delay
Plum Borough School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Praise Christian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Propel Braddock Hills Elementary School
- 2 Hour Delay
Propel Braddock Hills High School
- 2 Hour Delay
Propel Braddock Hills Middle School
- 2 Hour Delay
Propel McKeesport
- 2 Hour Delay
Propel Pitcairn
- 2 Hour Delay
Providence Heights Alpha School
- 2 Hour Delay
Provident Charter School
- 2 Hour Delay
Punxsutawney Christian School
- Closed Thursday
Purchase Line School District
- Closed
Queen Of Angels Catholic
- 2 Hour Delay
Redbank Valley School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Redeemer Lutheran
- 2 Hour Delay
Ringgold School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Riverview School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Sacred Heart Elementary -Pittsburgh
- 2 Hour Delay
Saint Maria Goretti School
- 2 Hour Delay
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Serra Catholic High School
- 2 Hour Delay
Seton LaSalle High School
- 2 Hour Delay
Shady Side Academy - All Campuses
- 2 Hour Delay
Shadyside Presbyterian Nursery School
- Closed Thursday
Shaler Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
South Allegheny School District
- 2 Hour Delay
South Butler Co. School District
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
South Park School District
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
Southeastern Greene School Dist.
- 2 Hour Delay
Southmoreland School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Spectrum Charter School
- 2 Hour Delay
Sr. Thea Bowman Catholic Acad.
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Agnes School - West Mifflin
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Alexis School
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Alphonsus School - Wexford
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Anne School - Castle Shannon
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Bartholomew School
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Ben's Catholic Preschool
- 10 AM Start
St. Benedict The Moor School
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Bernard School - Pittsburgh
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Bonaventure Parish School
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Catherine of Sweden Preschool
- 10 AM Start
St. Elizabeth Elementary School
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Gabriel Elementary School
- 2 Hour Delay
St. John Bosco Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
St. John The Baptist - Plum
- 2 Hour Delay
St. John The Evangelist School-Uniontown
- Closed Thursday
St. John's Preschool - McCandless
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Joseph HS - Natrona Heights
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Joseph School - Verona
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Luke Lutheran School
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
St. Margaret Of Scotland
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Mary School - Glenshaw
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Patrick Parochial School - Canonsburg
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Raphael Grade School
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Rosalia Grade School
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Sebastian School - Ross Twp.
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Sylvester School
- 10 AM Start
St. Teresa of Avila School - North Hills
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Therese School - Munhall
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Thomas More School
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Ursula School
- 2 Hour Delay
St. Valentine Preschool
- 1 Hour Delay
Steel Center CTE
- 2 Hour Delay
Steel Valley School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Sunrise School
- 2 Hour Delay
The Church Christian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Total Learning Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Triangle Tech - Greensburg
- 10 AM Start
Triangle Tech - Pittsburgh
- 2 Hour Delay
Trinity Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Trinity Christian School
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Union School District - Rimersburg
- 2 Hour Delay
Uniontown Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
United School District
- Closed
Urban Academy of Greater Pittsburgh Charter School
- 2 Hour Delay
Valley School of Ligonier
- 2 Hour Delay
Vincentian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Virtuous Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Waldorf School of Pittsburgh
- 2 Hour Delay
Walnut Grove Christian School
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
Washington Co. Bishop Canevin Bus
- 2 Hour Delay
Washington School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Wesley Spectrum Schools
- 2 Hour Delay
West Greene School District
- 2 Hour Delay
West Jefferson Hills School District
- 2 Hour Delay/Modified Kindergarten
West Mifflin Area School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Western PA Montessori School
- 2 Hour Delay
Westmoreland Christian Academy
- 2 Hour Delay/No Morning Kindergarten
Westmoreland IU - Clairview
- 2 Hour Delay
Westmoreland IU - Crossroads
- 2 Hour Delay
Westmoreland IU - GBG Partial
- 2 Hour Delay
Wilkinsburg School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Winchester Thurston School - Both Campuses
- 2 Hour Delay
Woodland Hills School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Yough School District
- 2 Hour Delay
Young Scholars of McKeesport Charter School
- 2 Hour Delay
Young Scholars of Western PA
- 2 Hour Delay
Bethesda Presbyterian Church
- Closed Thursday
Memorial Park Presbyterian Church
- 10 AM Start
North Apollo Church of God
- 10 AM Start
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church - Pleasant Hills
- 10 AM Start
Frank Sarris Public Library
- Noon Start
Aliquippa Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
Beyond Spots and Dots
- 1 Hour Delay
Cindy Cohen Driving School
- 1 Hour Delay
Forbes Road CTC
- 2 Hour Delay
McKeesport Meals On Wheels
- Closed Thursday
Norwin Area Meals On Wheels
- Closed Thursday
Rochester Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
South Park Area Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
TLC-Familylinks
- 2 Hour Delay
A+ Childcare
- 9 AM Start
Adat Shalom Preschool
- 1 Hour Delay
Angel's Place, Inc.-Swissvale
- 2 Hour Delay
ARC of Fayette County
- Transportation Running on 2 Hour Delay
Armstrong Co Senior Centers
- Closed Thursday
Banks Learning Centers
- 9 AM Start
Barber School of Pittsburgh
- 10 AM Start
Bethel-St. Clair Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
CAP Program - Leechburg
- 2 Hour Delay
Career Training Academy - Monroeville
- 10 AM Start
Carnegie Mellon University/Children's School
- 2 Hour Delay/No AM Preschool
Clelian Heights Workshop
- 2 Hour Delay
Community Living Care ATF/SADLC/OBRA
- 2 Hour Delay
Community Living Care Transportation
- 2 Hour Delay
East Allegheny Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
Elfinwild Church Preschool
- 10 AM Start
Evangel Heights Childcare Center
- Modified Preschool. Childcare open.
Fox Hill Preschool
- 2 Hour Delay
Good Shepherd Preschool - Whitehall
- 10 AM Start
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
- Fayette County Produce to People on Thursday, February 9 Canceled
Hamilton Church Pre-School
- 10 AM Start
Hampton Presbyterian Church Children's Ctr
- 10 AM Start
Head Start of Fayette Co.
- Closed Thursday
Hearts IN Hands Child Care and Learning Center
- 10 AM Start
Heritage 4 Kids Early Learning Center
- 2 Hour Delay
Heritage HOST
- 2 Hour Delay
HPUMC Preschool
- 9:30 AM START
Hug Me Tight Childlife Center
- 10 AM Start
Kiddie Tech at Beattie Tech
- 2 Hour Delay
Kiddies Korner Nursery School - Apollo
- Opening at 10:30am
Kids & Us Daycare Center
- 9 AM Start
Kingdom Kids Nursery School
- 10 AM Start
Laurel Mountain Food Pantry - Donegal
- Rescheduled for 2/16/2017
Learn-N-Play - Turtle Creek
- Closed Thursday
Manchester Craftsmen's Guild
- 2 Hour Delay
Manchester Youth Development Center
- 2 Hour Delay
McKnight Children's Center
- 9:30 AM START
Mushroom Family Learning Center
- 10 AM Start
North Hills Community Outreach
- 10 AM Start
Orion Child Development Center
- 2 Hour Delay
Passavant Memorial Homes/Harmarville
- 2 Hour Delay
Passavant Memorial Homes/Rochester
- 2 Hour Delay
Pittsburgh Ballet Co. and School
- 9:30 AM START
Pittsburgh Toy Lending Library
- Delayed start- Please call before visiting
Project Destiny of Pittsburgh
- Activities Cancelled
Rehoboth Nursery School
- Closed Thursday
Riverside Horizons/TAC
- Transportation Running on 2 Hour Delay
Senior Life - Greene
- Modified Services
Senior Life - Greensburg
- Modified Services
Senior Life - Uniontown
- Modified Services
Senior Life - Washington
- Modified Services
St. Paul's Preschool - North Hills
- Delay Schedule Thursday
Terri Perpich's Art Studio
- No Morning Classes
The Hartwood Learning Center
- 9 AM Start
The Neighborhood Academy
- 2 Hour Delay
Thomas Christian Preschool
- 10 AM Start
Trinity Gymnastics
- No Morning Classes
Universal Academy of Pittsburgh
- 2 Hour Delay
Wee Care Day Care - Monongahela
- 2 Hour Delay
Wyotech
- 2 Hour Delay