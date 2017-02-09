Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Death of man beaten outside bar in 2006 ruled homicide

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 9:27 a.m.
Mark S. Kleist.

Updated 15 minutes ago

The death of a man last year who had been left with permanent brain damage from a beating outside a Pittsburgh-area bar in 2006 has been ruled a homicide.

Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers are hoping someone can identify the person or persons who attacked 49-year-old Mark Kleist.

Kleist was found beaten and unresponsive outside Craig's Bar in Duquesne on Aug. 13, 2006. Police say he went into the bar to use a phone and was carrying a blue bag which was missing after he was found beaten.

The beating caused the West Mifflin man to suffer seizures thereafter, including one that caused him to fall down the stairs and die at his home in January 2016.

The medical examiner has ruled Kleist's death a homicide because the seizures led to his death.

