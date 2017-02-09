Zappala wants police to seek prosecutor's approval on felony charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. wants to strip the ability of police departments to file felony charges without first getting approval from his office.

Zappala told local law enforcement officials this week about changes he will implement over the next two months as part of a plan to "add considerable efficiency and fairness to our current criminal justice system."

Several local police chiefs told the Tribune-Review they hadn't heard about Zappala's plan to alter felony-charging procedures as of Thursday afternoon.

They said they weren't sure whether the extra layer of oversight was a good or bad idea.

"I don't know, if you arrest someone for a serious crime and you know it is, say somebody gets stabbed, you surely know that's a felony," said Fawn police Chief Tim Mayberry, noting he has not yet received information about any changes in charging procedures and would like to know more details. "I don't see why you would have to ask the DA's opinion."

To execute the changes, Zappala said he'll need to hire up to nine more attorneys to staff new warrant offices in the Mon Valley and Pittsburgh's eastern suburbs and expand on-call staffing at an existing office Downtown.

The county's 119 police agencies file more than 40,000 criminal complaints a year, according to Zappala. The city of Pittsburgh typically accounts for more than half of them.

Of those 40,000 potential cases, 22,000 to 24,000 get dropped before advancing when the District Attorney's office authorizes criminal information or an indictment.

"Plainly speaking, as the data suggests, not every arrest or citation does (or should) result in a criminal information being filed," Zappala wrote in a Feb. 6 letter to Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, President Judge Jeffrey A. Manning and the Allegheny County Chiefs of Police Association.

DA Zappala's letter

On-call assistant district attorneys already have to sign off on several types of felony charges, including homicide, robbery, crimes against the elderly, car theft and sexual assaults.

Zappala's announcement expands the oversight to cover any felony charge.

"Under current practices, there are dozens of instances each week in which charges are either withdrawn or changed by my office to accurately and fairly reflect the level of criminality of the incident(s) in question," Zappala wrote.

Too often, Zappala continued, the district attorney's office doesn't have a chance to weigh in on charges until the client appears before a judge at a preliminary hearing "well into the criminal justice process and far too late, in my view, to make proper decisions for the purpose of bringing a fully informed criminal prosecution."

Zappala said that bail amounts and pre-trial detention decisions have been "predominately decided without advice by my office." He touted the new offices as a way to "minimize the strain on our already limited county resources."

In response to Zappala's letter, the county executive praised the idea that "so many partners are coming together to talk about ways to reduce our jail population," county spokeswoman Amie Downs said.

"We are seeing national, state and local trends of lower populations," Downs said. "While we want to ensure that the people who should be in jail are there, we also want to do everything that we can at the very beginning of the process to divert or prevent people who shouldn't be in the justice system from going there."

Last month, the inmate population at Allegheny County Jail was at about 2,180 inmates — the lowest January head count in 10 years , according to Downs.

The 16-story facility in Downtown Pittsburgh peaked above 2,500 in 2012, the year Fitzgerald took office. The recent decline follows a 70-percent increase in inmates over two decades.

Tribune-Review staff writer Matthew Medsger contributed to this report.