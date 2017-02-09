List of school and business closings for Thursday
Hundreds of school districts announced delays. Pittsburgh Public Schools closed its 54 schools for the day.
School and Business Closing Alerts from WPXI
ABC's Child Care and Learning Center
- 10 AM Start
Apollo Area Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
Berkeley Hills Preschool
- 10 AM Start
Beverly Heights Christian Preschool
- 10 AM Start
Cross Roads Preschool & Kids Day Out
- 10 AM Start
Eastminster Church Child Care Center
- Closed Thursday
Interplay Childcare
- 10 AM Start
John McMillan Preschool
- 10 AM Start
Learning Ladder Child Care Centers (ALL)
- Closed Thursday
Masontown Senior Center
- Closed Thursday, No Home Delivered Meal Service
Solid Foundations Academy Preschool
- 10 AM Start
Wallace Memorial Nursery School
- Closed Thursday
Academy Charter School
- Closed Thursday
Adelphoi Academy at Hartford Heights
- Closed Thursday
Albert Gallatin Area School Dist.
- Closed Thursday
Apollo-Ridge School District
- Closed Thursday
Armbrust Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Closed Thursday
Armstrong School District
- Closed Thursday
Bethlehem-Center School District
- Closed Thursday
Bishop Canevin High School
- Closed Thursday
Blairsville - Saltsburg School District
- Closed Thursday
Brentwood Borough School District
- 10 AM Start
Calvary Baptist Academy - Clymer
- Closed/Activities Cancelled
Calvary Early Learning Center
- 10 AM Start
Campus School of Carlow University
- Closed Thursday
Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy
- Closed Thursday
City Charter High School
- Closed Thursday
Conn-Area Catholic School
- Closed Thursday
Derry Area School District
- Closed/Activities Cancelled
Environmental Charter School at Frick Park
- Closed/Activities Cancelled
Geibel High School
- Closed Thursday
Glen Montessori School
- 10 AM Start
Greensburg Central Catholic High
- Closed Thursday
Hempfield Area School District
- Closed Thursday
Holy Family Academy
- Closed Thursday
Indiana Area School District
- Closed Thursday
Intermediate Unit 1/Colonial Campus
- Closed Thursday
LaRoche College
- 9:30 AM START
Laurel Business Institute
- 10 AM Start
Laurel Highlands School District
- Closed Thursday
Lenape Tech
- Closed Thursday
Ligonier Valley School District
- Closed Thursday
Mount Moriah Christian School
- Closed Thursday
Mt. Lebanon Montessori
- 10 AM Start
Mt. Lebanon School District
- 10 AM Start
Mt. Pleasant Area School District
- Closed Thursday
NHS Apollo School
- Closed Thursday
NHS School - Greensburg
- Closed Thursday
North Boro's/Sewickley Area Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
North Hills School District
- Delay Schedule Thursday
Pittsburgh Public Schools
- Closed/Activities Cancelled
Pittsburgh Urban Christian School
- Closed Thursday
Propel Hazelwood
- Closed/Activities Cancelled
Propel Montour
- Closed Thursday
Propel Northside
- Closed Thursday
Provident Charter School
- Closed Thursday
Punxsutawney Christian School
- Closed Thursday
Sacred Heart Elementary -Pittsburgh
- Closed Thursday
Saint Maria Goretti School
- Closed Thursday
Seeds of Faith Christian Academy
- Closed Thursday
Shadyside Presbyterian Nursery School
- Closed Thursday
St. Ben's Catholic Preschool
- 10 AM Start
St. Benedict The Moor School
- Closed Thursday
St. Bernard School - Indiana
- Closed Thursday
St. Catherine of Sweden Preschool
- 10 AM Start
St. John Bosco Academy
- Closed Thursday
St. John The Evangelist School-Uniontown
- Closed Thursday
St. Raphael Grade School
- Closed Thursday
St. Rosalia Grade School
- Closed Thursday
Triangle Tech - Greensburg
- 10 AM Start
Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District
- Closed Thursday
Uniontown Area School District
- Closed Thursday
Valley School of Ligonier
- Closed Thursday
Verna Montessori School
- Closed Thursday
Westmoreland Co. Comm. College - Greene County Center
- 10 AM Start
Wilkinsburg School District
- Closed Thursday
Yough School District
- Closed Thursday
Young Scholars of Western PA
- Closed Thursday
Bethesda Presbyterian Church
- Closed Thursday
Memorial Park Presbyterian Church
- 10 AM Start
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church - Pleasant Hills
- 10 AM Start
Frank Sarris Public Library
- Noon Start
Aliquippa Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
Brookline Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
Fayette County Community Action Agency, Inc.
- No Homebound Meal Delivery
McKeesport Meals On Wheels
- Closed Thursday
Norwin Area Meals On Wheels
- Closed Thursday
Rochester Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
South Hills/Brentwood Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
South Park Area Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
TLC-Familylinks
- Closed Thursday
West View Meals On Wheels
- Closed Thursday
Barber School of Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh Campus ONLY - Closed
Bethel-St. Clair Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
California Area Public Library
- Noon Start
Career Training Academy - Monroeville
- 10 AM Start
Connellsville Area Senior Center
- Closed Thursday
East Allegheny Meals on Wheels
- Closed Thursday
Eastminster Church Judah Project
- Closed Thursday
Elfinwild Church Preschool
- 10 AM Start
Good Shepherd Preschool - Whitehall
- 10 AM Start
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
- Fayette County Produce to People on Thursday, February 9 Canceled
Gymboree of Mt. Lebanon
- 10 AM Start
Hamilton Church Pre-School
- 10 AM Start
Hampton Presbyterian Church Children's Ctr
- 10 AM Start
Head Start of Fayette Co.
- Closed Thursday
Hearts IN Hands Child Care and Learning Center
- 10 AM Start
Holy Family Learning Chatham
- Closed Thursday
HPUMC Preschool
- 9:30 AM START
Kingdom Kids Nursery School
- 10 AM Start
Laurel Mountain Food Pantry - Donegal
- Rescheduled for 2/16/2017
Learn-N-Play - Turtle Creek
- Closed Thursday
Manchester Youth Development Center
- Closed Thursday
McKnight Children's Center
- 9:30 AM START
Mushroom Family Learning Center
- 10 AM Start
North Hills Community Outreach
- 10 AM Start
Passavant Memorial Homes/Harmarville
- Closed Thursday
Pittsburgh Ballet Co. and School
- Closed Thursday
Pittsburgh Toy Lending Library
- Closed Thursday
Project Destiny of Pittsburgh
- Activities Cancelled
Rehoboth Nursery School
- Closed Thursday
Salem Preschool
- 10am and 1pm Start
Sarah Heinz House
- Closed Thursday
Senior Life - Greene
- Modified Services
Senior Life - Greensburg
- Modified Services
Senior Life - Uniontown
- Modified Services
Senior Life - Washington
- Modified Services
St. Paul's Preschool - North Hills
- Delay Schedule Thursday
The Neighborhood Academy
- Closed Thursday
Thomas Christian Preschool
- 10 AM Start
Twirl Katz Twirl Team
- Closed Thursday
Universal Academy of Pittsburgh
- Closed Thursday