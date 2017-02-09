Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

List of school and business closings for Thursday

WPXI | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
Ben Schmitt | Tribune-Review
Snow covers the trees in Forest Hills on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Hundreds of school districts announced delays. Pittsburgh Public Schools closed its 54 schools for the day.

School and Business Closing Alerts from WPXI

ABC's Child Care and Learning Center

  • 10 AM Start

Apollo Area Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

Berkeley Hills Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

Beverly Heights Christian Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

Cross Roads Preschool & Kids Day Out

  • 10 AM Start

Eastminster Church Child Care Center

  • Closed Thursday

Interplay Childcare

  • 10 AM Start

John McMillan Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

Learning Ladder Child Care Centers (ALL)

  • Closed Thursday

Masontown Senior Center

  • Closed Thursday, No Home Delivered Meal Service

Solid Foundations Academy Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

Wallace Memorial Nursery School

  • Closed Thursday

Academy Charter School

  • Closed Thursday

Adelphoi Academy at Hartford Heights

  • Closed Thursday

Albert Gallatin Area School Dist.

  • Closed Thursday

Apollo-Ridge School District

  • Closed Thursday

Armbrust Wesleyan Christian Academy

  • Closed Thursday

Armstrong School District

  • Closed Thursday

Bethlehem-Center School District

  • Closed Thursday

Bishop Canevin High School

  • Closed Thursday

Blairsville - Saltsburg School District

  • Closed Thursday

Brentwood Borough School District

  • 10 AM Start

Calvary Baptist Academy - Clymer

  • Closed/Activities Cancelled

Calvary Early Learning Center

  • 10 AM Start

Campus School of Carlow University

  • Closed Thursday

Chestnut Ridge Christian Academy

  • Closed Thursday

City Charter High School

  • Closed Thursday

Conn-Area Catholic School

  • Closed Thursday

Derry Area School District

  • Closed/Activities Cancelled

Environmental Charter School at Frick Park

  • Closed/Activities Cancelled

Geibel High School

  • Closed Thursday

Glen Montessori School

  • 10 AM Start

Greensburg Central Catholic High

  • Closed Thursday

Hempfield Area School District

  • Closed Thursday

Holy Family Academy

  • Closed Thursday

Indiana Area School District

  • Closed Thursday

Intermediate Unit 1/Colonial Campus

  • Closed Thursday

LaRoche College

  • 9:30 AM START

Laurel Business Institute

  • 10 AM Start

Laurel Highlands School District

  • Closed Thursday

Lenape Tech

  • Closed Thursday

Ligonier Valley School District

  • Closed Thursday

Mount Moriah Christian School

  • Closed Thursday

Mt. Lebanon Montessori

  • 10 AM Start

Mt. Lebanon School District

  • 10 AM Start

Mt. Pleasant Area School District

  • Closed Thursday

NHS Apollo School

  • Closed Thursday

NHS School - Greensburg

  • Closed Thursday

North Boro's/Sewickley Area Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

North Hills School District

  • Delay Schedule Thursday

Pittsburgh Public Schools

  • Closed/Activities Cancelled

Pittsburgh Urban Christian School

  • Closed Thursday

Propel Hazelwood

  • Closed/Activities Cancelled

Propel Montour

  • Closed Thursday

Propel Northside

  • Closed Thursday

Provident Charter School

  • Closed Thursday

Punxsutawney Christian School

  • Closed Thursday

Sacred Heart Elementary -Pittsburgh

  • Closed Thursday

Saint Maria Goretti School

  • Closed Thursday

Seeds of Faith Christian Academy

  • Closed Thursday

Shadyside Presbyterian Nursery School

  • Closed Thursday

St. Ben's Catholic Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

St. Benedict The Moor School

  • Closed Thursday

St. Bernard School - Indiana

  • Closed Thursday

St. Catherine of Sweden Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

St. John Bosco Academy

  • Closed Thursday

St. John The Evangelist School-Uniontown

  • Closed Thursday

St. Raphael Grade School

  • Closed Thursday

St. Rosalia Grade School

  • Closed Thursday

Triangle Tech - Greensburg

  • 10 AM Start

Turkeyfoot Valley Area School District

  • Closed Thursday

Uniontown Area School District

  • Closed Thursday

Valley School of Ligonier

  • Closed Thursday

Verna Montessori School

  • Closed Thursday

Westmoreland Co. Comm. College - Greene County Center

  • 10 AM Start

Wilkinsburg School District

  • Closed Thursday

Yough School District

  • Closed Thursday

Young Scholars of Western PA

  • Closed Thursday

Bethesda Presbyterian Church

  • Closed Thursday

Memorial Park Presbyterian Church

  • 10 AM Start

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church - Pleasant Hills

  • 10 AM Start

Frank Sarris Public Library

  • Noon Start

Aliquippa Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

Brookline Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

Fayette County Community Action Agency, Inc.

  • No Homebound Meal Delivery

McKeesport Meals On Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

Norwin Area Meals On Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

Rochester Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

South Hills/Brentwood Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

South Park Area Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

TLC-Familylinks

  • Closed Thursday

West View Meals On Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

Barber School of Pittsburgh

  • Pittsburgh Campus ONLY - Closed

Bethel-St. Clair Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

California Area Public Library

  • Noon Start

Career Training Academy - Monroeville

  • 10 AM Start

Connellsville Area Senior Center

  • Closed Thursday

East Allegheny Meals on Wheels

  • Closed Thursday

Eastminster Church Judah Project

  • Closed Thursday

Elfinwild Church Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

Good Shepherd Preschool - Whitehall

  • 10 AM Start

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

  • Fayette County Produce to People on Thursday, February 9 Canceled

Gymboree of Mt. Lebanon

  • 10 AM Start

Hamilton Church Pre-School

  • 10 AM Start

Hampton Presbyterian Church Children's Ctr

  • 10 AM Start

Head Start of Fayette Co.

  • Closed Thursday

Hearts IN Hands Child Care and Learning Center

  • 10 AM Start

Holy Family Learning Chatham

  • Closed Thursday

HPUMC Preschool

  • 9:30 AM START

Kingdom Kids Nursery School

  • 10 AM Start

Laurel Mountain Food Pantry - Donegal

  • Rescheduled for 2/16/2017

Learn-N-Play - Turtle Creek

  • Closed Thursday

Manchester Youth Development Center

  • Closed Thursday

McKnight Children's Center

  • 9:30 AM START

Mushroom Family Learning Center

  • 10 AM Start

North Hills Community Outreach

  • 10 AM Start

Passavant Memorial Homes/Harmarville

  • Closed Thursday

Pittsburgh Ballet Co. and School

  • Closed Thursday

Pittsburgh Toy Lending Library

  • Closed Thursday

Project Destiny of Pittsburgh

  • Activities Cancelled

Rehoboth Nursery School

  • Closed Thursday

Salem Preschool

  • 10am and 1pm Start

Sarah Heinz House

  • Closed Thursday

Senior Life - Greene

  • Modified Services

Senior Life - Greensburg

  • Modified Services

Senior Life - Uniontown

  • Modified Services

Senior Life - Washington

  • Modified Services

St. Paul's Preschool - North Hills

  • Delay Schedule Thursday

The Neighborhood Academy

  • Closed Thursday

Thomas Christian Preschool

  • 10 AM Start

Twirl Katz Twirl Team

  • Closed Thursday

Universal Academy of Pittsburgh

  • Closed Thursday


Related Content
Snow covers Western Pa., hundreds of schools delayed or closed
The snowstorm that blanketed Western Pennsylvania with 2 to 7 inches of snow overnight spurred numerous warnings and travel restrictions into early Thursday as crews ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.