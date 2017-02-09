Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh crews to work overnight to clear snow from streets

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-REview

Updated 32 minutes ago

Pittsburgh plans to deploy about 60 vehicles Thursday night into Friday morning to continue to clear streets of snow, the according to the Department of Public Works.

Allegheny County had accumulated 4 to 6 inches of snow as of Thursday morning, said Matthew Kramar, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon. Another inch to 1.5 inches of accumulation could occur by Friday morning in the Pittsburgh region, according to the weather service.

With temperatures forecast to dip into low 20s on Thursday night and into the teens early Friday, PennDOT officials advised motorists to prepare for icy conditions during Friday's commute.

“There's definitely a chance for a refreeze on any roadways that are untreated for the day and into the evening,” PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said. “All motorists need to use caution, take a little extra time and slow down.”

The Department of Public Works declared the storm a “level two” event, meaning it has 32 hours to clear streets after the snow ends. The department announced it is giving crews until 6 p.m. Friday to have streets clear, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

The city deployed about 80 vehicles Thursday morning and afternoon to clear and treat roadways.

Pittsburgh residents can contact the 311 center if a street is not treated by 6 p.m. Friday, according to Public Works.

Refuse collection remained on schedule for Friday morning.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.