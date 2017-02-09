Pittsburgh crews to work overnight to clear snow from streets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh plans to deploy about 60 vehicles Thursday night into Friday morning to continue to clear streets of snow, the according to the Department of Public Works.

Allegheny County had accumulated 4 to 6 inches of snow as of Thursday morning, said Matthew Kramar, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon. Another inch to 1.5 inches of accumulation could occur by Friday morning in the Pittsburgh region, according to the weather service.

With temperatures forecast to dip into low 20s on Thursday night and into the teens early Friday, PennDOT officials advised motorists to prepare for icy conditions during Friday's commute.

“There's definitely a chance for a refreeze on any roadways that are untreated for the day and into the evening,” PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said. “All motorists need to use caution, take a little extra time and slow down.”

The Department of Public Works declared the storm a “level two” event, meaning it has 32 hours to clear streets after the snow ends. The department announced it is giving crews until 6 p.m. Friday to have streets clear, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

The city deployed about 80 vehicles Thursday morning and afternoon to clear and treat roadways.

Pittsburgh residents can contact the 311 center if a street is not treated by 6 p.m. Friday, according to Public Works.

Refuse collection remained on schedule for Friday morning.