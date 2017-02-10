Track malfunction creates delays on light rail Friday morning
The light rail system in Pittsburgh is experiencing delays Friday morning due to a track circuit malfunction at Allegheny Station.
The malfunction forced inbound and outbound trains to use the inbound tracks, leading to a 15-20 minute rider delay initially, that then compounded delays on both Red and Blue cars throughout the system.
Crews found the issue, but the switch needed to fix the problem was covered in ice, according to a statement by the Port Authority of Allegheny County.
Trains are beginning to operate as normal, but a 15-20 minute delay remains at Allegheny station.
All rail service is expected to be back on schedule by this afternoon.
On Thursday the agency posted that the Blue line can expect 5 to 10 minute delays between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. for tree trimming.
