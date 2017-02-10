Six-car crash snarls traffic along Route 65 in Sewickley
Updated 40 minutes ago
A six-vehicle collision snarled traffic early Friday along Route 65/Ohio River Boulevard in Sewickley.
Allegheny County officials announced shortly after 8 a.m. that Ohio River Boulevard was closed in both directions near the accident north of the Haysville light.
Sewickley: Vehicle accident - six vehicle accident with entrapment Ohio River Blvd near Osborne. Ohio River Blvd closed in both directions.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 10, 2017
The county said there may be "entrapment," which could involve the need to remove or extricate someone from a vehicle.
#BreakingNews : Mutli -Vehicle Accident has Route 65 CLOSED in Both Directions North of the Haysville Light... pic.twitter.com/Qpfr4HfAhd— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) February 10, 2017
No information was immediately available about any injuries.
