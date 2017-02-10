Pittsburgh man arrested after state trooper assaulted

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Pittsburgh man reportedly is accused of assaulting a state police trooper and then fleeing into the woods after a traffic stop last month.

Byron Williams, 26, of Chartiers was charged Thursday with aggravated assault, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. He had been wanted on assault and weapons charges, according to WPXI.

On Jan. 8, a trooper stopped a car on Route 28 for a lane-changing violation and became concerned when the passenger, later identified as Williams, twice gave a false name and birth date, officials told WPXI.

Williams got out of the car, rushed the trooper and wrestled with him before running into the nearby woods in Frazier, officials said.

On Thursday, police spotted Williams outside his Chartiers home trying to clean snow off his car, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI. Williams locked his keys in his car, and moments later officers approached and arrested him.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at nlindstrom@tribweb.com.