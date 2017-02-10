Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh man arrested after state trooper assaulted
Natasha Lindstrom | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 9:40 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Pittsburgh man reportedly is accused of assaulting a state police trooper and then fleeing into the woods after a traffic stop last month.

Byron Williams, 26, of Chartiers was charged Thursday with aggravated assault, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. He had been wanted on assault and weapons charges, according to WPXI.

On Jan. 8, a trooper stopped a car on Route 28 for a lane-changing violation and became concerned when the passenger, later identified as Williams, twice gave a false name and birth date, officials told WPXI.

Williams got out of the car, rushed the trooper and wrestled with him before running into the nearby woods in Frazier, officials said.

On Thursday, police spotted Williams outside his Chartiers home trying to clean snow off his car, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI. Williams locked his keys in his car, and moments later officers approached and arrested him.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at nlindstrom@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.