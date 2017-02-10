3 men arrested on drug charges as police recover guns, drugs in Marshall-Shadeland home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police arrested two homeless men and a 21-year-old North Side man on drug, weapons and criminal conspiracy charges, officials said Friday.

Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired on Mannheim Street in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said.

Police observed fresh footprints in the snow leading to the backdoor of a residence they knew “had also been shot at several times in the last month,” Schaffer said. They also spotted “several fresh bullet holes” in a back window.

Officers entered the house and found on the second floor two men: Raymond Harrison, 21, of Marshall-Shadeland, and Johvian Everett, 18, whom police identified as homeless. Everett and Craighead had warrants out for their arrest.

Officers found another homeless man, Shayne Craighead, 21, hiding in a bathtub in the basement, where they saw spent shell casings and several stamp bags on the floor.

Officers obtained a search warrant at 6:35 p.m., and about 15 minutes later they removed from the house two loaded guns, marijuana, heroin, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, cell phones, ammunition and shell casings.

All three men were taken to Allegheny County Jail. Their charges include drug possession with intent to deliver, persons not to possess a firearm, criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension or prosecution and possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturing number.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.