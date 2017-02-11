Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Hundreds participate in Cupid's Undie Run

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Participants make their way to the starting line of Cupid's Undie Run outside of McFadden's on the North Shore on Feb. 11, 2017. All of the money raised went to benefit Children’s Tumor Foundation.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Participants make their way to the starting line of Cupid's Undie Run outside of McFadden's on the North Shore on Feb. 11, 2017. All of the money raised went to benefit Children’s Tumor Foundation.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Bartenders prepare drinks for participants of Cupid's Undie Run at McFadden's on the North Shore on Feb. 11, 2017. All of the money raised went to benefit Children’s Tumor Foundation.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Participants dance on the bar during Cupid's Undie Run at McFadden's on the North Shore on Feb. 11, 2017. All of the money raised went to benefit Children’s Tumor Foundation.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Kristin Yakich, 23, of Gibsonia, dances Mike Reader, 36, of New Wilmington, Pa., during Cupid's Undie Run at McFadden's on the North Shore on Feb. 11, 2017. All of the money raised went to benefit Children’s Tumor Foundation.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A participant makes their way to the finish line of Cupid's Undie Run outside of McFadden's on the North Shore on Feb. 11, 2017. All of the money raised went to benefit Children’s Tumor Foundation.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Participants rest after Cupid's Undie Run outside of McFadden's on the North Shore on Feb. 11, 2017. All of the money raised went to benefit Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Hundreds of runners bearing nothing but underwear took to the North Shore on Saturday to participate in this year's Cupid's Undie Run.

If there was ever a time to brave the elements -- and possible humiliation -- Saturday was it.

The Undie Run took place on an unseasonably warm, sunny 54-degree afternoon.

Proceeds from the run around PNC Park benefited the Children's Tumor Foundation.

