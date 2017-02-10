Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Ford to invest $1B in Pittsburgh firm to develop self-driving cars

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
Ford Motor will spend $1 billion to take over a robotics startup to acquire more of the expertise needed to reach its ambitious goal of having a fully driverless vehicle on the road by 2021. The big bet announced Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, comes just a few months after the Pittsburgh startup, Argo AI, was created by two alumni of Carnegie Mellon University’s robotics program, Bryan Salesky and Peter Rander.

Ford Motor Company announced Friday that it will invest $1 billion in Pittsburgh-based Argo AI as part of the automaker's efforts to develop self-driving cars by 2021.e_SNbS

Argo AI is led by two alumni of the Carnegie Mellon National Robotics Engineering Center, which has been a global leader in autonomous vehicle research for decades. The company intends to add 200 high-tech jobs by the end of the year in Pittsburgh, Michigan and California.

“Pittsburgh continues to make global headlines on this growing industry, which stems from the hard work and brainpower of our friends at Carnegie Mellon, and the many industries they continue to seed and grow throughout our region,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank Ford for banking on all Pittsburgh has to offer.”

