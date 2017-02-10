Pittsburgh's Hays eagles lay first egg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Daily observations of the eagles are also posted on Audubon's Bald Eagle Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pittsburgheagle

Information on the Harmar eagles can also be found there, too.

• The society asks interested parties to visit: http://aswp.org/pages/audubon-eagle-cams for nest facts and a Q&A of typically-asked eagle questions.

• A cam of the nest can be viewed live at www.aswp.org .

Eagle watchers in Western Pennsylvania will be egg-stastic to learn that the Hays bald eagles have laid their first egg of 2017.

The egg was first seen at 5:49 p.m. Friday, according to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

The eagles are taking turns in the nest incubating the egg, the society said, adding that the adult eagles share duties turning the eggs to ensure that the eggs maintain a constant temperature.

According to the society, eagles typically lay eggs with two- to four-day intervals in between each egg, which means more could be on the horizon.

Last year, the Hays eagles laid three eggs; one on Feb. 13, one on Feb. 16, and one on Feb. 20.

Two of the eggs hatched into eaglets, who fledged the nest in late summer, the society said. The third egg was not viable.

Eggs typically hatch within 35 days, the society said.

The Hays eagle nest is located on a hillside in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Hays.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.