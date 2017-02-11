Pittsburgh police make arrest during breakfast at Strip District diner
Updated 50 minutes ago
A carjacking suspect working at a popular Strip District diner was arrested during a Pittsburgh police officers' stop for breakfast, authorities said.
Ibn Billings, 37, of Garfield was working at Pamela's Diner when officers arrived for breakfast about 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said. Officers recognized Billings, who was wanted on a warrant for a Nov. 6 carjacking on Rosetta Street in Garfield, where he robbed a 32-year-old female of her vehicle, Schaffer said.
In an effort to keep patrons inside the diner safe, officers took Billings into a back room and arrested him. They found a loaded gun in his waistband, Schaffer said.
Billings was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and charged with the offenses related to the carjacking as well as new charges of persons not to possess a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license, Schaffer said.