Allegheny

Pittsburgh police charge 4 teens in connection with stolen SUV
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 12:03 p.m.

Updated 32 minutes ago

Four teenagers in a stolen SUV tried and failed to run from police Monday afternoon after a short chase across the Liberty Bridge, according to police.

The incident started just after 5 p.m. in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood when officers on patrol spotted a silver Ford Explorer reported stolen earlier in the day near Allderdice High School, Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said.

Officers followed the SUV on the Parkway East inbound and attempted a traffic stop near the Liberty Bridge, Schaffer said. The stolen Ford failed to stop and made an abrupt illegal U-turn into oncoming traffic, leaving the bridge and heading onto Crosstown Boulevard, Schaffer said.

The pursuit continued into the Hill District, where the vehicle ran a red light and caused a crash, Schaffer said. The four teens took off, and officers immediately arrested two — a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, the latter of whom was found in possession of marijuana.

The third teen, who was holding a gun, ran down Fifth Avenue and found himself cornered in a fenced-in area, Schaffer said. He refused orders to drop the gun and ran through bushes into an alley, where he tried to hurdle a locked gate. An officer used a Taser, and the 15-year-old dropped the gun but continued running. He eventually was caught, and officers found a round in the chamber of the gun and two bundles of heroin in the boy's pocket.

Officers also caught up with the fourth teenager, a 17-year-old, who was found with a gun, two bundles of heroin and a bag of marijuana, Schaffer said.

All four were taken to the Shuman Center and face charges including possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy, Schaffer said.

The 17-year-old with the firearm also was charged with possession of marijuana, escape and firearms violations, Schaffer said. The 15-year-old driver is charged with firearms violations, reckless driving, accidents involving damage, accidents involving injury, escape and fleeing from police.

Paramedics transported the woman injured in the Hill District crash to Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC in stable condition.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.

