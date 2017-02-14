Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to shooting that killed 6-year-old girl
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
Kamau Thomas Jr.

Updated 32 minutes ago

A Carrick man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a July shooting that killed a 6-year-old girl in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

Kamau Thomas Jr., 20, told police he was firing shots toward a Knoxville home July 18 in an attempt to scare another man. One of the bullets struck Isis Allen, who died two days later after being taken off life support.

Thomas pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of 15 to 40 years in prison, according to the district attorney's office.

Thomas said he did not realize he had shot the girl in the head until later, according to the criminal complaint. He told police he was aiming at the roof to scare another man who threatened him.

Thomas told police the gun's “trigger was sensitive, (and) it started going crazy. The gun kept going off until it was empty,” the complaint said.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.

